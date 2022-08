Un Verno Sin Ti superstar’s World’s Hottest Tour is coming to Washington D.C. & New York City

Bad Bunny is bringing his first ever stadium tour to Nationals Park.

The Reggaeton superstar is playing a series of huge shows in the Americas throughout the second half of 2022.

Bad Bunny, who was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021, will be playing shows across North, Central and South America.

The rapper, real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, began the World’s Hottest Tour in his native Puerto Rico and is now playing venues across the United States.

Bad Bunny is due to play a show at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

He will then play back-to-back shows at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is the next Bad Bunny Concert?

Bad Bunny will play a show at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday (23 August).

The full address of the stadium is: 1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, D.C., DC 20003, United States

The event is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm local time, with doors opening at 5pm.

When are the shows at Yankee Stadium?

Bad Bunny will play two shows at Yankee Stadium in New York City on 27 August and 28 August.

The full address of the stadium is: 1 E 161 St, The Bronx, NY 10451, United States

The event is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm local time, with doors opening at 5pm.

Can you get tickets for the Bad Bunny at Yankee Stadium?

Resale tickets are available for Bad Bunny at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Ticketmaster.

Prices start at $350 each for a ticket.

For the Bad Bunny concerts at Yankee Stadium, there are resale tickets for the concert on 27 August.

Ticketmaster is listing them for prices of $399 each and upwards.

Resale tickets are also available on Ticketmaster for the Bad Bunny show at Yankee Stadium on 28 August.

Prices start at $400 each and higher.

SAN JUAN,PUERTO RICO - JULY 28: Bad Bunny performs during his concert, "Un Verano Sin Ti" at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 28, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.(Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Does Bad Bunny own a restaurant in Miami?

Bad Bunny and David Grutman have teamed up to open a restaurant in Miami.

It is called Gekkō, it is a Japanese steakhouse.

Miami Hearld reports: “Gekkō, which seats 185 and is located in Brickell, was designed by the New York-based Rockwell group.

“The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating and includes an intimate lounge with the same name.

“Expect high-end cuts of wagyu beef but also sushi rolls and other highlights of Japanese cuisine, including Japanese milk bread and a “Lava and Ice” Kumamoto oyster.”

For reservations and enquiries visit Gekko’s website.

What is the setlist for the World’s Hottest Tour?

For the show at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 5 August, Bad Bunny played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm

Moscow Mule

Me porto bonito

Un ratit

Efecto

Party

Tarot

La corriente

Neverita

Ni bien ni mal

200 MPH

La romana

Estamos bien

Te boté(Remix)

I Like It (Cardi B cover)

Si veo a tu mamá

La difícil

Bichiyal

La santa

Vete

Yo perreo sola

Safaera

Tití me preguntó

DÁKITI (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez cover)

Yo no soy celoso

Aguacero

AM Remix(Nio García cover)

Yonaguni

Callaíta

Dos mil 16

Diles

No te hagas

Vuelve(Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny cover)

Me mata

Tú no metes cabra

ChambeaP

Soy peor

Un verano sin ti

Un coco

La canción(J Balvin & Bad Bunny cover)

Andrea

Me fui de vacaciones

Otro atardecer

Ojitos lindos

El apagón

Después de la playa

How can you find out Bad Bunny’s lyrics?

Genius have the lyrics for all of Bad Bunny’s songs - as well as annotations explaining certain sections and lines.

Is there a support act?

Alessio will be the support act for the concert in Boston on 18 August.

What are the dates of the tour?

The full list of tour dates for the World’s Hottest Tour have been released.

They have been split in two legs:

United States/ Estados Unidos

5 August - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

8 August - Truist Park, Atlanta

12 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

13 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

18 August - Fenway Park, Boston

20 August - Soldier Field, Chicago

23 August - Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

27 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City

28 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City

1 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston

2 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston

7 September - Alamodome, San Antonio

9 September - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

14 September - RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland

17 September - Petco Park, San Diego

18 September - Petco Park, San Diego

23 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

24 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

28 September - Chase Field, Phoenix

30 September - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

1 October - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

Latin America/ America Latina

21 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

22 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

28 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile

29 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile

4 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina

5 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11 November - Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asunción, Paraguay

13 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru

14 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru

16 November - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, Quito, Ecuador

18 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia

19 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia

20 November - Estadio El Campín, Bogotá, Colombia

22 November - Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

24 November - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

26 November - Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

29 November - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

1 December - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá, Guatemala City, Guatemala

3 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

4 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

9 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

10 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

