Bat For Lashes tour: Full list of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details

Bat for Lashes has announced a UK headline tour for the first time in five years, which is set to kick off this Summer. The tour coincides with the announcement of her sixth studio album, 'Dream Of Delphi', due for release May 31.

Bat for Lashes is the project of Natasha Khan who, since her 2006 debut Fur and Gold, has released five LPs including 2019's Lost Girls. Natasha has performed globally at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Latitude and has supported Radiohead, Coldplay and Depeche Mode on extensive tours.

Her new album is named after her daughter Delphi and sees the esteemed indie star reflect on early motherhood. But where in the UK is Bat For Lashes performing and how can fans get tickets?

Here's everything you need to know

Bat For Lashes tour dates UK

Bat For Lashes will be kicking off the tour in June with five shows in the UK, including a landmark date at The Barbican in London. Here's the full list of tour dates:

June 18 - Birmingham, Town Hall

June 19 - Bristol, Beacon

June 24 - London, Barbican Centre

June 25 - Bexhill On Sea, De La Warr Pavillion

June 27 - Manchester, Aviva Studios

When do Bat For Lashes tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.

Is there a pre-sale for Bat For Lashes tickets?

Yes, there is a special pre-sale taking place for fans who have signed up to the artist's mailing list. The pre-sale will begin on Thursday (February 29) at 10am and end on Friday (March 1) at 9am.

Additionally, O2 customers can access an exclusive pre-sale via the O2 Priority website.

Bat For Lashes tour UK ticket prices

Currently, the only listed ticket prices are for Bat For Lashes' Birmingham concert. The tickets are priced from £28.50 - £38.50.