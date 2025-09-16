BBC Radio 1 has announced a huge new live event, celebrating some of the biggest music artists from the 2000s and 2010s.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio 1 Anthems Live will take place this November in Bradford following the success of the radio station’s Anthems brand. Listeners have been able to tune into Radio 1 Anthems in November 2024, with some of the biggest throwback acts from the 2000s and 2010x regularly played on the station. The station has just launched on DAB+ in the past week.

Now, music fans will be able to catch their favourite Anthems acts live in person as they take part in the very first Radio 1 Anthem Live event on Saturday, November 15. The headliners has just been announced, with pop-rock band Busted, rapper Tinie Tempah, and chart-topping singer Pixie Lott set to take to the stage at Bradford Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busted are among the names headlining the first ever Radio 1 Anthems Live event | Getty Images for The National Lo

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: “I’m delighted that we’ll be bringing the very first Anthems Live to Bradford this November as part of the 2025 UK City of Culture celebrations. Radio 1 Anthems is hugely popular amongst our listeners, and it’s fantastic to bring it to life on stage with these iconic artists.

“This year we’ve debuted the Radio 1 Anthems Live Lounge and launched Anthems on DAB+ so to be rounding off an incredible year for the brand with this landmark music event is really exciting!”

Talking bout joining the lineup, Busted said: “We are stoked to be playing Radio 1’s first ever Anthems Live up in Bradford this November. It’s anthems right! So we’ll be playing all of the biggest Busted hits for you, we’re talking Year 3000, Crashed The Wedding, Air Hostess, You Said No, and all the rest of them. It’s gonna be mega. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Tinie Tempah added: “I’m really excited to be playing at Radio 1 Anthems in Bradford. Expect bangers upon bangers classic and new!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the three main performers, Radio 1 DJ such as Charlie Hedges, Dean McCullough, and Lauren Redfern will host the evening event, which will run from around 7pm until 10pm.

How to get tickets to Radio 1 Anthems Live

Tickets for the event are on sale now at a price of £20 (+ £4.50 booking fee & £1.50 transaction fee). You can buy tickets via the Trafalgar Tickets Radio 1 Anthems Live page.

Tickets are limited to four per customer. For more event and ticket information, you can visit the BBC event page.