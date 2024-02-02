Beautiful Days 2024 festival lineup confirmed including The Saw Doctors & Richard Ashcroft
The Saw Doctors, Richard Ashcroft and Levellers top the bill for this year's Beautiful Days festival
Beautiful Days has confirmed its official festival lineup with The Saw Doctors, Richard Ashcroft, and Levellers announced as headliners. The annual family festival - which takes place in Devon's Ottery St Mary - is celebrating its 21st year with
Founded by the Levellers, the three-day event first took place back in 2003 and has seen the likes of Primal Scream, Frank Turner and Seasick Steve headline the event. The independent festival - which receives no sponsorship or funding - aims to create a community spirit that brings all age groups together.
So what music acts feature on the Beautiful Days 2024 lineup? Here's everything you need to know.
Beautiful Days 2024 lineup
Irish rock group The Saw Doctors are set to headline the main stage on Friday, while former Verve singer Richard Ashcroft will top the bill on Saturday night. As is tradition, Levellers will play out the festival with a closing set at the main stage on Sunday.
Elsewhere on the bill, 80s punk outfit The Damned are guaranteed to bring the energy, while New Zealand dance group Fat Freddy's Drop feature on the main stage. Mercury and Brit Award nominee Richard Hawley will headline The Big Top stage on Friday, followed by Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp on Saturday and Cornish Group The Fisherman’s Friends on Sunday.
