Ben Howard has cancelled his 2023 US and Canada tour

Ben Howard has cancelled his North American tour, it has been announced.

The singer has axed the IS IT? tour across the United States and Canada this fall. He called it an "impossibly difficult decision" in a post on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had been due to kick-off the run of shows in Washington DC on 20 October. Here's all you need to know:

Ben Howard cancels his North American tour

The singer was due to cross the pond in the fall to play shows in the US and Canada. It includes stops in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Quebec, Toronto, Denver, LA, Seattle and more.

Ben Howard. Picture: Sander KONING/AFP/GettyImages

However the IS IT? tour has been cancelled, the singer announced on 29 August.

Why has the tour been cancelled?

In a statement on social media, Ben Howard wrote: "It's with great disappointment that we are sadly having to cancel our upcoming US and Canada IS IT? tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It has been an impossibly difficult decision we have arrive at but due to personal reasons at this time we are unable to make the trip West.

"We know that many of you will have already made your travel arrangements and will suffer the double disappointment. We are really sorry to let so many down but hopefully we can make it up to you all in 2024.

"Tickets will be automatically refunded and you will recieve email information from point of purchase about this. Thank you for your understanding, with love, Ben and the team."

Can you get a refund?