Beyoncé announces Cowboy Carter tour ahead of the Grammy Awards, will she be performing in the UK?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

2nd Feb 2025, 9:03am
Beyoncé announces tour, will she be performing in the UK? The superstar is pictured here performing during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesBeyoncé announces tour, will she be performing in the UK? The superstar is pictured here performing during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Beyoncé announces tour, will she be performing in the UK? The superstar is pictured here performing during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images | Getty Images
Superstar Beyoncé has been teasing a big announcement since December and has now revealed her news.

At the end of last year, it was expected that Beyoncé would make an announcement after she shared a short video teaser following her 2024 NFL Christmas Halftime Show. In the teaser, she is wearing a cowboy outfit, sitting atop a white stag and waving around the American flag. The teaser was captioned: “look at that horse”.

The announcement was then scheduled for January 14, 2025, but because of the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, it was postponed.

However, the wait is now over for Beyoncé fans as she has revealed. After posting a neon sign with the words: “Cowboy Carter Tour,” she then posted a photograph of herself with the caption: “Cowboy Carter Tour 2025”.

Beyoncé announces tour, will she be performing in the UK? The superstar is pictured here performing during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Beyoncé announces tour, will she be performing in the UK? The superstar is pictured here performing during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images | Getty Images

Before Beyoncé announced her Cowboy Carter tour, she last toured in 2023 to celebrate her album entitled Renaissance. She went to 39 cities in 17 countries and according to reports, the tour grossed $579million, which was one of the highest grossing tours of all time.

Whilst Beyoncé is preparing for her tour, her husband Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl after the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000 allegedly alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs. The rapper has denied the allegation.

At the time of writing no dates or cities have been revealed for the Cowboy Carter Tour 2025, but watch this space…

