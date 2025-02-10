Beyoncé confirms six UK dates for 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025, get presale and general tickets
The global superstar will perform six shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June 2025.
The 43-year-old singer, who recently won a Grammy for Album of the Year, will bring her country-infused album to the stage alongside some of her biggest hits.
- June 5 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 7 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 10 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 12 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 14 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 16 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour officially go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 12pm. However, fans have several opportunities to secure tickets through presale events before the general release.
- BeyHive Presale (Exclusive to members of Beyoncé’s official fan club ) Opens: Tuesday, February 11, at 12pm via Ticketmaster, Live Nation
- Mastercard Presale (For Mastercard holders only) Opens: Wednesday, February 12, at 12pm via: Individual Mastercard links or codes
- O2 Priority Presale (For O2 mobile customers) Opens: Wednesday, February 12 at 10am via Ticketmaster, Live Nation
- Artist Presale (Official Beyoncé artist presale) Opens: Thursday, February 13 at 12pm via Ticketmaster, Live Nation
Fans who miss out on presale opportunities can purchase tickets when they go on general release on Friday, February 14 at 12pm.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour will also include stops across the United States before heading to Europe.