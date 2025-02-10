Beyoncé has officially announced the UK dates for her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour, putting an end to months of speculation.

The global superstar will perform six shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June 2025.

The 43-year-old singer, who recently won a Grammy for Album of the Year, will bring her country-infused album to the stage alongside some of her biggest hits.

June 5 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 14 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 16 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour officially go on sale on Friday, February 14 at 12pm. However, fans have several opportunities to secure tickets through presale events before the general release.

BeyHive Presale (Exclusive to members of Beyoncé’s official fan club ) Opens: Tuesday, February 11, at 12pm via Ticketmaster, Live Nation

Mastercard Presale (For Mastercard holders only) Opens: Wednesday, February 12, at 12pm via: Individual Mastercard links or codes

O2 Priority Presale (For O2 mobile customers) Opens: Wednesday, February 12 at 10am via Ticketmaster, Live Nation

Artist Presale (Official Beyoncé artist presale) Opens: Thursday, February 13 at 12pm via Ticketmaster, Live Nation

Fans who miss out on presale opportunities can purchase tickets when they go on general release on Friday, February 14 at 12pm.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour will also include stops across the United States before heading to Europe.