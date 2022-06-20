The band will be performing shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Cardiff

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have announced a new and “very special” autumn 2022 tour.

The musicians will perform eight dates across the UK and Ireland in November.

The dates, which will be their first full arena tour since 2019, were announced on the band’s official Instagram page on the morning of Monday 20 June.

So, where will the band perform, how can you get tickets and are presale tickets available?

Here’s what you need to know.

Where will Biffy Clyro perform in the UK and Ireland?

The full tour dates are:

5th November First Direct Arena, Leeds

6th November OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

8th November Dublin 3 Arena

9th November Belfast SSE Arena

11th November Resorts World Arena Birmingham

12th November O2 Arena, London

14th November Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15th November Windsor Hall Bournemouth

Where else are Biffy Clyro performing?

This summer, Biffy Clyro are set to play a number of huge festivals across Europe, including Roskilde in Denmark, Open’er in Poland and Mad Cool in Spain.

They will then play European arena shows in September and October before embarking on their UK and Ireland tour in November 2022.

For more information about international tour dates, visit the official Biffy Clyro website .

How do I get Biffy Clyro tickets and is there a pre-sale?

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 24 June at 9am via Ticketmaster .

There will also be a fan club presale on Wednesday 22 June. To gain access to the presale, you need to sign up to Team Biffy via the official Biffy Clyro website . Once you have done this, you will receive an email with details of how to get presale tickets.

What is the Biffy Clyro tour setlist?

A set list for the tour has not yet been announced.

Biffy Clyro released their ninth studio album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, in October 2021, so fans can expect to hear some songs from this album.

Here is the set list from a recent Biffy Clyro concert, however, which indicates which songs the band may choose to play.

DumDum

A Hunger in your Haunt

Tiny Indoor Fireworks

Black Chandelier

North of No South

That Golden Rule

Instant History

Mountains

Unknown Male 01

End Of

Wolves of Winter

Space

Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep

Biblical

Living is a Problem Because Everything Dies

Bubbles

Encore

Cop Syrup

Many of Horror

You can buy their latest album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, now via Amazon . It is available in CD or vinyl format.

Who is supporting Biffy Clyro?

Biffy Clyro will be supported on each of their tour dates by Architects.

Architects are a British metalcore band from Brighton, East Sussex, formed in 2004 by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle.

The band now consists of Dan Searle on drums, Sam Carter on vocals, Alex Dean on bass, and Adam Christianson and Josh Middleton on guitars.

In 2016, guitarist and principal songwriter Tom Searle died after three years of living with skin cancer, making Dan Searle the only original band member.

What have Biffy Clyro said about their tour?

Announcing the tour with an Instagram post, the band wrote “It’s been way too long... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have @architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it “

Who are Biffy Clyro?

Biffy Clyro are a Scottish rock band that formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, and includes members Simon Neil, James Johnston, and Ben Johnston.

The band first formed in 1995 and the trio have been playing together ever since.

They have released nine studio albums, five of which (Puzzle, Only Revolutions, Opposites, Ellipsis and A Celebration of Endings) reached the top five in the UK Albums Chart, with their sixth studio album, Opposites, claiming their first UK No. 1 album.

As of 2021, in total, the band have spent 165 weeks in the top seventy-five of the UK Album Charts, with three of those weeks being at the top position at number one and 76 weeks within the main top forty of the albums charts.

The band’s singles have spent a total of 79 weeks in the UK Singles Charts, with six weeks in the top ten and 42 in the top forty.