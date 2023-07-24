Billy Joel will continue his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden this week.

He has been playing concerts at the iconic throughout 2023 - as well as touring North America. He has three more shows remaining at the New York City venue including Monday (24 July).

But how long will he be on stage for? Here's all you need to know:

How long is Billy Joel's show at Madison Square Garden?

Billy Joel performs at Nissan Stadium on May 19 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

For a previous show at The Garden in New York City on 5 May, he took to the stage at 8.25pm and performed until 10.50pm. The performance lasted 2 hours 25 minutes.

At his recent headline slot at British Summer Time (BST) Festival, he performed for 2 hours from 8pm until 10.10pm.

What is the start and end time for New York shows?

The doors will open at 7pm at Madison Square Garden and the show will begin at 8pm. There is no support act and Billy Joel will only perform on the night.

