Fans who missed out on grabbing a ticket for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath last-ever gig will still be able to get in on the action.

Black Sabbath, the godfathers of heavy metal will take to the stage at Villa Park in the band’s hometown of Birmingham. The band’s original line-up - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler - set are to perform together for the first time in 20 years in a final, farewell concert that will see Black Sabbath say goodbye to fans in style.

Not only will fans be treated to a solo set from Ozzy as well as Black Sabbath taking to the stage, the Back to the Beginning all-day event will also feature performances from some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including Metallica, Alice In Chains and Slash.

Gold-dust tickets to one of the biggest rock events on the planet were snapped up quickly, but fear not if you missed out on grabbing one. It has been confirmed that the show will be streamed across the globe to ensure that every fans has the opportunity to watch this historic moment in music.

Although not part of the original plans for the Back to the Beginning event, the stream was suggested after the overwhelming demand for tickets. Ozzy said: “We never meant to have a livestream; it wasn't in our plan.

“I was just surprised how many people we were contacted by to do one, and so it seemed a great chance for people who didn't have the opportunity to get a ticket to be able to see the show.”

How to watch Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning live stream

The Back to the Beginning concert will be streamed on the backtothebeginning.com website. Fans can purchase a pay-per-view ticket on the site, starting at £24.99.

There is also a merch bundle that allows fans to buy a pay-per-view ticket alongside a limited edition Back to the Beginning t-shirt for £54.99.

Those planning to tune in are being made aware that the live stream will be delayed by 2 hours. The website explained: “In order for Ozzy fans around the world to experience this monumental event, the livestream will be delayed 2 hours from the in-arena start time.”

As a result, the live stream will begin at 3pm on Saturday, July 5. The full concert will also be available to watch for 48 hours after the event.

All profits made from the Back to the Beginning concert will go towards three charities - Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.