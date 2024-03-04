Brit Turner dead at 57: Blackberry Smoke drummer passes away after battle with cancer

Brit Turner, drummer with American rock band Blackberry Smoke, has died at the age of 57, the band confirmed on Monday (March 4) via social media. Turner - who was a founding member of the group - sadly passed away after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

The band shared the news on social media platform X - formerly Twitter - on Monday morning. The statement reads: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life.

"If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.

"Brit has battled glioblastoma [an aggressive form of brain cancer] since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."

Turner and his brother Richard founded Blackberry Smoke in 2000, following a brief stint in the thrash metal band Nihilist. The pair hooked up with fellow Atlanta musicians Charlie Starr and Paul Jackson to form the country rock band.

The band's most recent album 'Be Right Here', released earlier this year, was recorded whilst Turner's illness was looming large. According to Starr, Turner's condition gave the group a 'sense of urgency' to complete the record, Louder Sound reports.

"It just made all that time really precious. Everybody took a long hard look at it, like: ‘We get to do this, we get to make music and make records and work with Dave Cobb [producer] and work together’. And it just made it seem really special," he told the rock magazine.

In 2022, Turner was hospitalised due to a heart attack he suffered at home. The drummer - who was born in Mt. Clemons., Michigan - returned to the stage shortly after the incident but was forced to take another break when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma the same year.

Despite Turner's diagnosis and subsequent surgery, he continued to perform alongside the band during live shows. However, during more recent concerts, Turner's place was taken by Atalanta sticksman Kent Aberle.