BLACKPINK attend state function at Buckingham Palace | What did King Charles say about K-Pop?
Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose look at home and at ease at Buckingham Palace as they attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles III overnight.
It wasn’t just South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol who was entertained at a state dinner overnight in Buckingham Palace, but members of K-Pop royalty were also in attendance in front of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, collectively known as BLACKPINK, were also in attendance after becoming the first South Korean group to headling a British festival - a feat they accomplished after their performance at BST Hyde Park this summer.
It was every bit the white-tie occasion as you would imagine, and BLACKPINK looked at home surrounded by Royalty and international delegates. During the banquet the guests dined on a menu of warm tartlet of soft poached egg and spinach puree, breast of Windsor pheasant with croquette of celeriac and calvados sauce and salad, with a mango ice cream bombe for dessert, and even Kate and Camilla stepped out in glittering royal tiaras they had never been seen in before - maybe to impress the K-Pop group?
Advertisement
Advertisement
In his banquet address, the King lauded the remarkable journey of Koreans, evolving from "wartime devastation" to a prosperous nation that embodies technological innovation. Reflecting on his 1992 visit, he emphasized South Korea's transformation into a symbol of industrial efficiency. Charles acknowledged the Korean people's resilience, dedication, and their remarkable achievements in establishing a stronghold of democracy, human rights, and freedom over seven decades.
King Charles III then went on to praise BLACKPINK for their work towards environmental issues and sustainability during his speech to the South Korean delegates and even showed off a little bit of his pop culture knowledge in the process. “I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose, better known collectively as Blackpink, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as ambassadors for the UK’s presidency of Cop26, and later as advocates for the UN sustainable development goals.”
“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars. Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!” “Gangnam Style” was considered one of the first breakout K-Pop hits in Western Culture when it was released by PSY in 2012.