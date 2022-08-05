The tour will include gigs at venues in Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool and Newcastle

Blossoms perform during day two of the Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park on July 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

English band Blossoms are set to depart on a new UK and Ireland tour later this year, with the announcement coming shortly after the band headlined the main stage at Y Not Festival in Derbyshire.

The band, made up of singer and guitarist Tom Ogden, bassist Charlie Salt, guitarist Josh Dewhurst, drummer Joe Donovan and keyboardist Myles Kellock, released their first studio album, Blossoms, back in 2016.

Since then, they have gone on to become one of the biggest bands in the UK right now, having released three more albums - Cool Like You in 2018, Foolish Loving Spaces in 2020 and Ribbon Around the Bomb earlier this year in April 2022.

Where and when are Blossoms playing?

These are the dates and venues that Blossoms will be performing at during their UK and Ireland 2022 tour:

11 November, O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 November, Rock City, Nottingham

13 November, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

15 November, Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16 November, Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

18 November, The Great Hall, Exeter

19 November, O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

20 November, O2 City Hall, Newcastle

22 November, O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

23 November, O2 Academy Edinburgh, Edinburgh

25 November, Doncaster Dome, Doncaster

26 November, Cardiff University Students Union, Cardiff

27 November, Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

29 November, O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

30 November, Norwich UEA, Norwich

2 December, Brighton Dome, Brighton

3 December, O2 Academy Brixton, London

5 December, The Telegraph Building, Belfast

6 December, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

8, 9, 10, 11 December, O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester

Blossoms perform at a live music event at Sefton Park on May 2, 2021 in Liverpool, England (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A number of venues have already sold out on the tour, including the gigs in Bristol, Nottingham, Liverpool and three of the four Manchester shows.

Where can I get tickets - how much are they?

Tickets for the new tour were made available to the public today, Friday 5 August.

Tickets are available to purchase from either Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours .

Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue you plan on visiting, with prices starting at £32.45 and going up to £41.80, with some resale tickets reaching prices of nearly £50.

Tom Ogden of the band Blossoms performs on July 1, 2018 on the Main Stage on day three of the 2018 TRNSMT festival on Glasgow Green, Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Different venues also have different restrictions on the number of tickets one person can purchase - for example, the Manchester gigs have a limit of eight tickets per person and per household, whereas the Belfast performance has a limit of nine tickets per person.

Make sure and check if there are any ticket restrictions when purchasing your tickets, as those who exceed the ticket limit may find their order cancelled.

What songs will they play?

The announcement of the tour comes after Blossoms released their fourth studio album earlier this year in April 2022, titled Ribbon Around the Bomb.

Josh Dewhurst, Charlie Salt, Tom Ogden, Myles Kenlock and Joe Donovan of Blossoms attend The BRIT Awards 2017 at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

It’s therefore likely that the band will play songs from their latest album, which includes tunes like Ode to NYC, Born Wild, The Writer, Cinerama Holy Days and Visions.