Blossoms perform during day two of the Tramlines Festival 2021 at Hillsborough Park on July 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
English band Blossoms are set to depart on a new UK and Ireland tour later this year, with the announcement coming shortly after the band headlined the main stage at Y Not Festival in Derbyshire.
The band, made up of singer and guitarist Tom Ogden, bassist Charlie Salt, guitarist Josh Dewhurst, drummer Joe Donovan and keyboardist Myles Kellock, released their first studio album, Blossoms, back in 2016.
Since then, they have gone on to become one of the biggest bands in the UK right now, having released three more albums - Cool Like You in 2018, Foolish Loving Spaces in 2020 and Ribbon Around the Bomb earlier this year in April 2022.
Where and when are Blossoms playing?
These are the dates and venues that Blossoms will be performing at during their UK and Ireland 2022 tour:
- 11 November, O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
- 12 November, Rock City, Nottingham
- 13 November, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
- 15 November, Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 16 November, Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
- 18 November, The Great Hall, Exeter
- 19 November, O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth
- 20 November, O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 22 November, O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow
- 23 November, O2 Academy Edinburgh, Edinburgh
- 25 November, Doncaster Dome, Doncaster
- 26 November, Cardiff University Students Union, Cardiff
- 27 November, Liverpool Guild of Students - Mountford Hall, Liverpool
- 29 November, O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
- 30 November, Norwich UEA, Norwich
- 2 December, Brighton Dome, Brighton
- 3 December, O2 Academy Brixton, London
- 5 December, The Telegraph Building, Belfast
- 6 December, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
- 8, 9, 10, 11 December, O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester
A number of venues have already sold out on the tour, including the gigs in Bristol, Nottingham, Liverpool and three of the four Manchester shows.
Where can I get tickets - how much are they?
Tickets for the new tour were made available to the public today, Friday 5 August.
Tickets are available to purchase from either Ticketmaster or Gigs and Tours.
Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue you plan on visiting, with prices starting at £32.45 and going up to £41.80, with some resale tickets reaching prices of nearly £50.
Different venues also have different restrictions on the number of tickets one person can purchase - for example, the Manchester gigs have a limit of eight tickets per person and per household, whereas the Belfast performance has a limit of nine tickets per person.
Make sure and check if there are any ticket restrictions when purchasing your tickets, as those who exceed the ticket limit may find their order cancelled.
What songs will they play?
The announcement of the tour comes after Blossoms released their fourth studio album earlier this year in April 2022, titled Ribbon Around the Bomb.
It’s therefore likely that the band will play songs from their latest album, which includes tunes like Ode to NYC, Born Wild, The Writer, Cinerama Holy Days and Visions.
Fans can probably expect the band to perform some of their most popular songs as well - going by the number of streams on Spotify, that includes Charlemagne, Your Girlfriend, Honey Sweet, There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls), I Can’t Stand It and Getaway.