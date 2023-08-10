Boardmasters Festival 2023 is back for another year of live music and surfing - find out how to get to the Newquay festival

Boardmasters Festival 2023 is taking place this weekend and many festival goers may need help navigating their way to the site. The main festival site, which hosts the live music, camping, and parking, is located within Newquay, in Cornwall.

Despite being founded in 1981, Boardmasters Festival expanded to host live music in 2005 and now draws in crowds of over 50,000 to the Newquay site. This year’s edition of the festival is scheduled to run from Wednesday 9 August - Sunday, 13 August and will see the likes of Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine headline in the coming days.

Here’s how to find your way to the Boardmasters festival site including maps, the address and postcode.

What is the Boardmasters Festival 2023 address?

The address for Boardmasters’ main site, which will host live music and parking, is Trebelsue Farm, Watergate Bay, TR8 4AN.

However, the festival also hosts a surfing competition on a second site where the best of the UK and international surfers go head to head on Fistral Beach. The postcode for this site is Headland Road, Newquay, Cornwall, TR7 1HY.

Boardmasters Festival 2023 Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach map

Can I get to Boardmasters Festival 2023 by public transport?

Coach

Boardmasters 2023 have teamed up with Big Green Coach to provide revellers with a low-cost and environmentally friendly way of getting to the festival. The service has 53 pick-up points and a weekend return ticket for costs £57. Find out more at the Big Green Coach website.

A Shuttle Bus service will operate during the hours of 7:30am - 4:30am from Wednesday - Sunday. The service will go between Watergate Bay Festival Site and Fistral Beach, with stops in the Newquay Town Centre.