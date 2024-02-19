The Wailers: Bob Marley's legendary band announce UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary of 'Legend'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wailers have announced a huge UK tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers'. The iconic reggae outfit - founded in 1963 by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer - will perform the legendary album in full this Autumn.
In 2020, The Wailers made a comeback with “One World” - the band's first recording in 25 years. The album - which features hit song “One World, One Prayer” - earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Earlier in February, it was confirmed Aston Barrett - the long-time bassist of Bob Marley and the Wailers - had died aged 77. His son Aston Barrett Jr. will continue his legacy as the band's leader and drummer for the upcoming tour.
The eleven shows include stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Cardiff, Cambridge, London, Oxford, Bournemouth, and Bristol.
The Wailers UK tour dates 2024
The Wailers will be celebrating 40 years of the compilation album 'Legend' with a greatest hits tour this November: Here's the full list of tour dates:
- November 13 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, NX
- November 14 - Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
- November 15 - Manchester, O2 Ritz
- November 16 - Sheffield, Leadmill
- November 19 - Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- November 20 - Cardiff, Tramshed
- November 21 - Cambridge, Junction
- November 22 - London, IndigO2
- November 23 - Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford
- November 24 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
- November 25 - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
When do tickets go on sale for The Wailers UK tour?
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (February 23) and can be purchased from all participating ticket sites such as Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Fans can also visit The Wailers website to find out more information.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.