Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wailers have announced a huge UK tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers'. The iconic reggae outfit - founded in 1963 by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer - will perform the legendary album in full this Autumn.

In 2020, The Wailers made a comeback with “One World” - the band's first recording in 25 years. The album - which features hit song “One World, One Prayer” - earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in February, it was confirmed Aston Barrett - the long-time bassist of Bob Marley and the Wailers - had died aged 77. His son Aston Barrett Jr. will continue his legacy as the band's leader and drummer for the upcoming tour.

The eleven shows include stops in Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Cardiff, Cambridge, London, Oxford, Bournemouth, and Bristol.

The Wailers UK tour dates 2024

The Wailers will be celebrating 40 years of the compilation album 'Legend' with a greatest hits tour this November: Here's the full list of tour dates:

November 13 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, NX

November 14 - Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

November 15 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

November 16 - Sheffield, Leadmill

November 19 - Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

November 20 - Cardiff, Tramshed

November 21 - Cambridge, Junction

November 22 - London, IndigO2

November 23 - Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford

November 24 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth

November 25 - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

When do tickets go on sale for The Wailers UK tour?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (February 23) and can be purchased from all participating ticket sites such as Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Fans can also visit The Wailers website to find out more information.