A songwriter who penned some of the most memorable hits of the 1960s has died aged 86.

Bobby Hart wrote many of the songs performed by The Monkees, a band who were originally the first manufactured pop band - complete with their own TV show - but who soon broke out of that category to produce psychedelic “head music”.

Hart, who has died in Los Angeles after a period of declining health following a hip break last year, wrote the songs with Tommy Boyce. Among their efforts were The Monkees theme song from the television show - also called The Monkees - Last Train to Clarksville and (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone, which was originally written for Paul Revere & the Raiders.

The Monkees - Bobby Hart wrote the theme music for their TV series

The Monkees were Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork. Only Dolenz is still alive, after Nesmith’s death in 2021. The series which was screened from 1966 to 1968, straddled fiction and reality and showed their adventures as a pop group. The programme was also a staple of British children’s television throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Of their singles, I'm a Believer reached number one in the UK chart, A Little Bit Me, A Little Bit You hit number three and Daydream Believer made number five.

The Monkees broke up in 1970.

Boyce and Hart also performed as a duo and wrote songs that were featured on US TV shows Bewitched, The Flying Nun and I Dream of Jeannie.