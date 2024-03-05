Boyzlife tour: List of concert dates, ticket prices and pre-sale details
Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, will head out on a UK tour in 2025. The duo will be performing a mixture of Boyzone and Westlife’s classic tracks at venues up and down the country.
The tour - which will run from January through until March - includes dates in Birmingham, London, Glasgow, York, Sheffield and more. Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits such as Boyzone's ‘I Love The Way You Love Me' and Westlife's ‘Uptown Girl’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joining forces in 2016, when both Keith and Brian had left their respective groups, the pop duo has completed two sell-out tours on either side of the Covid pandemic. The act's individual groups achieved over 21 UK Number One singles combined and were two of the defining groups of 90s and 00s boyband era
But where in the UK are Boyzlife performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Boyzlife 2025 tour dates UK
Boyzlife will be celebrating the iconic and defining hits from both acts with their first tour in two years. Here's the full list of tour dates:
- January 23 - Poole Lighthouse
- January 24 - Portsmouth Guildhall
- January 25 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- January 26 - Ipswich Regent Theatre
- January 30 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- January 31 - Blackpool Opera House
- February 1 - York Barbican
- February 7 - Hastings Whiterock Theatre
- February 8 - London Indigo at the O2
- February 9 - Basingstoke The Anvil
- February 27 - Bradford St Georges Hall
- February 28 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
- March 1 - Gateshead Glasshouse
- March 2 - Sheffield City Hall
When do Boyzlife tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on Friday, March 8 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there a pre-sale for Boyzlife tickets?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ticketmaster is holding a pre-sale from 10am on Thursday, March 7 to 9am on Friday, March 8. Additionally, O2 customers can grab early tickets from 10am on Wednesday, March 6 via the Priority website.
Boyzlife tour ticket prices
There are a range of tickets available for Boyzlife's UK tour priced from £33.50. Visit your local venue's website to confirm costs as ticket prices will vary. VIP tickets are also available and will cost between £150 - £170.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.