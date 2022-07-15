Country superstar Brad Paisley is playing the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow tonight

Brad Paisley will be bringing a slice of Nashville to Glasgow this evening.

The country superstar is playing his only UK show of 2022 at the OVO Hydro arena today (15 July).

It his first show in the UK since 2019 when he played The O2 arena in London.

The three-time Grammy winner will be joined by support acts for the show.

Here is all you need to know:

Who is Brad Paisley?

He is a country singer who has been active since 1998.

During his career he has had 24 number one hits on the country charts, won three Grammy awards, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards.

He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

In 2008 he became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles.

When does his Glasgow show start?

Doors will open at 6.30pm.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and finish at 10pm.

He will be joined by a support act.

Who is supporting Brad Paisley in Glasgow?

He will be joined by special guest Morgan Evans.

The country singer will open for Paisley.

Morgan Evans is best known for his 2018 hits “Kiss Somebody” and “Day Drunk”.

His most recent single “Country Outta My Girl” featured Rivers Cuomo from Weezer and came out in March of this year.

His only album “Things That We Drink To” came out in 2018.

Morgan Evans has 1.5M monthly listeners on Spotify.

What is the potential setlist for Glasgow?

Brad Paisley kicked off his “World Tour 2022” on 27 May in Uncasville, Connecticut in the USA.

He has so far played six shows in the US and one in Canada.

Setlist.fm has pulled together an average of his setlists so far in 2022.

American Saturday Night

Beat This Summer

Online

Perfect Storm

The Love Boat / Water

Waitin’ On A Woman / Then

Celebrity

I’m Still a Guy

This Is Country Music

Last Time for Everything / Purple Rain

Crushin’ It

Letter to Me

Hot for Teacher (Van Halen cover)

River Bank

Mountain Music / Old Alabama

Ticks

She’s Everything

I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)

Mud on the Tires

Encore

Alcohol

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the show start at £40.95 and cost as much as £66.50.

If you have yet to get a ticket, Ticketmaster is showing a limited number are still available.

These include seats on the floor and in the stands.

What other dates does Brad Paisley have?

Brad Paisley is only playing Glasgow in the UK on his 2022 World Tour.

He will be playing the 3 Arena in Dublin tomorrow (16 July).

The singer will then head to Europe and play the following concerts:

19 July - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

20 July - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 July - Bergenhus Festning - Bergen, Norway

24 July - Kristiansten Festning - Trondheim, Norway

27 July - Liseberg - Gothenburg, Sweden

29 July - Furuvik - Gavle, Sweden