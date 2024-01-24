Brit Awards 2024: Raye makes history with 7 nominations, other nominees include Olivia Dean & Blur - full list
Singer-songwriter Raye has made history with seven nominations for Brit Awards 2024
Brit Awards 2024 has announced its full list of nominees, with singer-songwriter Raye making history by landing the most nominations ever at this year's show. The 'Escapism' singer has earned seven nominations in categories including Song of The Year, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, R&B Act, Pop Act, and Album of the Year.
This means, the 26-year-old has broken the record set by Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz for the most nominations received by an artist in a single year, with the announcement of these nominations made by radio host Yinya Bokinni during a livestream on Wednesday (January 24).
However, there are also strong showings from Olivia Dean, Blur, and Young Fathers with three nominations each. Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups. This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public.
Brit Awards 2024: Full list of nominees
Album of the year
- Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
- J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Artist of the year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
Group of the year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
Best new artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
- Yussef Dayes
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
- Central Cee – Let’s Go
- Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
- Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
- Kenya Grace – Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
- Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe
- Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React
- Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven
International artist of the year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner – Daylight
- Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy – Giving Me
- Libianca – People
- Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema – Calm Down
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Tate McRae – Greedy
- Tyla – Water
Alternative/rock act (public vote)
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)
- Casisdead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Dance act (public vote)
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again..
- Romy
Pop act (public vote)
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
R&B act (public vote)
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Raye
- Sault
Rising star award (previously announced)
- The Last Dinner Party – WINNER
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
Dua Lipa is also the first artist to be confirmed to perform at the ceremony, which will take place in London on March 2.
