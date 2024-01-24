Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brit Awards 2024 has announced its full list of nominees, with singer-songwriter Raye making history by landing the most nominations ever at this year's show. The 'Escapism' singer has earned seven nominations in categories including Song of The Year, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, R&B Act, Pop Act, and Album of the Year.

This means, the 26-year-old has broken the record set by Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz for the most nominations received by an artist in a single year, with the announcement of these nominations made by radio host Yinya Bokinni during a livestream on Wednesday (January 24).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there are also strong showings from Olivia Dean, Blur, and Young Fathers with three nominations each. Across the 13 categories, 77 artists or acts were nominated – with 38 being female artists or all-women groups. This year, five genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public.

Singer-songwriter Raye has made history with seven nominations at Brit Awards 2024

Brit Awards 2024: Full list of nominees

Album of the year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the year

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Casso, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let’s Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye ft 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy & Debbie – Firebabe

Ella Henderson and Switch Disco – React

Venbee & Goddard – Messy in Heaven

International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

Alternative/rock act (public vote)

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance act (public vote)

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

Pop act (public vote)

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B act (public vote)

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Rising star award (previously announced)

The Last Dinner Party – WINNER

Caity Baser

Sekou