Brit Awards 2024: Raye makes history with six gongs
The London-born star sealed her triumphant sweep of the awards ceremony as her record, My 21st Century Blues, was named album of the year.
She was also named artist of the year, best new artist and R&B act.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She won song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake and was also handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.
The prize, which began in 2022, has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.