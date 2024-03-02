Telling news your way
Brit Awards 2024: Raye makes history with six gongs

Raye made Brit Awards history as she secured six gongs, the most by an artist in a single year.
Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder
26 minutes ago
Raye (right) on stage with her grandmother after winning the Mastercard Album of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2024 Raye (right) on stage with her grandmother after winning the Mastercard Album of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2024
Raye (right) on stage with her grandmother after winning the Mastercard Album of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2024

The London-born star sealed her triumphant sweep of the awards ceremony as her record, My 21st Century Blues, was named album of the year.

She was also named artist of the year, best new artist and R&B act.

She won song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake and was also handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.

The prize, which began in 2022, has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

