Brit Awards 2024: Raye makes history with six gongs

Raye (right) on stage with her grandmother after winning the Mastercard Album of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2024

The London-born star sealed her triumphant sweep of the awards ceremony as her record, My 21st Century Blues, was named album of the year.

She was also named artist of the year, best new artist and R&B act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She won song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake and was also handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.