Britain’s Got Talent’s ‘The BIG Sing’ to perform outside Windsor Castle

Fresh from their success on Britain’s Got Talent last year, The BIG Sing (who received four yeses and a standing ovation), are extending their whistle-stop tour of the UK as they plan to share the power of music with the Windsor community on Saturday, August 10, for not just one but three performances across the day.

With nearly 300 members in attendance, ranging from as young as 5 to as old as 80+, The BIG Sing will be performing on the day at The Long Walk, Windsor Bandstand and outside Windsor Castle (further details and timings can be found in the Editor’s Notes). The performances aim to bring together the Windsor community whilst also showcasing the very best of Britain to international tourists.

The choir (who have toured alongside X Factor icon Leona Lewis and performed for both Ellie Goulding, and Tom Walker as well as the runner up of The Voice Leah McFall) will be performing a myriad of popular and classic songs, guaranteed to resonate with audiences young and old.

The BIG Sing, which was founded in 2011 by Warwickshire local Gemma Francis and husband Howard, has spent the past 13 years helping to unite the local community and bring people together through the power of music. The popularity of the choir inspired them to found the charity arm, The BIG Sing Soul (a part of ‘Imagine the Day’) in 2017, which aims to make music accessible to as many people as possible and has raised an impressive £200,000.

Speaking on the success of the choir, its charity work, and the upcoming Windsor performance, Founder and Director Gemma Francis states: “It has been truly inspiring to witness the profound impact the choir has had on so many lives. When we founded The BIG Sing in 2011, my husband and I recognised a crucial need to create a sense of community and bring people together through the power of music. What began as a small initiative has grown into a vibrant and supportive network that touches the hearts of countless individuals.

Our performances in towns like Windsor have taken on an even greater significance. These events are not just about the music; they are about uniting people, fostering a strong sense of community, and spreading goodwill during challenging times. We believe that through our shared experiences and collective voices, we can make a positive difference and bring hope to those who need it most.”

For further information on The BIG Sing, please visit www.big-sing.com