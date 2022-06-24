The event takes place in Hyde Park, London, every year

One of the biggest events in music , the British Summer Time Festival, is returning this weekend.

The event promises to be one of the best in the event’s history as Elton John is set to give one of the last performances of his glittering career.

The iconic singer is not the only big name to perform at the hotly anticipated event at London ’s Hyde Park.

So, what exactly is the festival, when is it, who is performing and can you still get tickets.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the British Summer Time Festival?

The British Summer Time Festival is now in its ninth year.

It started back in 2013, and has been held every year in June and July ever since.

It takes place across three weekends and offers a festival experience like no other, giving music fans nine days of live music featuring legendary headliners and support from today’s rising stars.

There’s also great food and drink and hospitality available.

In between all of the three weekends there’s also a free midweek programme called Open House which offers attendees free activities and entertainment.

When is BST 2022?

The festival is spread across three main weekends, with the event beginning on Friday 24 June and running until Sunday 10 July.

The full dates are Friday 24 June, Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June, followed by Friday 1 July, Saturday 2 June and Sunday 3 June.

The final weekend for the event will be on Friday 8 July, Saturday 9 July and Sunday 10 July.

Who are the main performers at BST 2022?

Some of the biggest names in the music industry will take to the stage at the festival, known as BST Hyde Park, over the three weekends.

Here’s who’s performing and when:

Elton John

As part of his final Farewell Tour, the Rocketman will be taking to the main stage on Friday 24 June.

The Rolling Stones

One of the longest standing British rock bands The Rolling Stones will be performing on Saturday 25 June and Sunday 3 July.

Adele

Fans can expect to hear some of Adele’s biggest hits including Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You when she takes to the stage on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July.

Eagles

Veteran American rock band Eagles are already in the UK for headline gigs, and they will be appearing at BST festival on Sunday 26 June.

Pearl Jam

Another classic rock band, Pearl Jam, will be stopping off in the UK in the middle of their European tour to perform at the festival on Friday 8 July and Saturday 9 July.

Who else is performing at BST 2022?

Multiple performers are performing at BST Hyde Park this year across a number of stages.

Here are the confirmed acts and the dates and stages they are playing.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Sunday 26 June, Main stage

Little Big Town: Sunday 26 June, Main stage

Pixies: Friday 8 July, Main stage

Cat Power: Friday 8 July, Main stage

White Reaper: Friday 8 July, Main stage

Dream Nails: Friday 8 July, Main stage

La Luz: Friday 8 July 8 and Saturday 9 July, Unknown stage

Sick Joy: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

Simon Townshend: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

The Glorious Sons: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

The Murder Capital: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

Stereophonics: Saturday 9 July, Main stage

Imelda May: Saturday 9 July, Unknown stage

The Last Internationale: Saturday 9 July, Unknown stage

Duran Duran: Sunday 10 July, Main stage

Nile Rodgers and CHIC: Sunday 10 July, Main stage

Grace Jones: Sunday 10 July, Main stage

More information regarding the event can be found on the BST festival official website .

What time does BST 2022 start?

On each of the nine days of the BST Festival the gates will open at 2pm.

Can I still get tickets to BST 2022?

There are a few tickets remaining to BST Hyde Park, but if you want them you’ll have to be quick.

Tickets are selling out fast, with some of the main performances already gone.

Last-minute tickets which are available can be bought on the BST festival official website or Ticketmaster .

Who is hosting BST 2022?

The festival is hosted by American Express this year, with The Amex Experience adding a range of benefits to the concert, including a full-service bar.

They have also partnered with Roan Records to give festival-goers a chance to look through 400 vinyls to discover new music.