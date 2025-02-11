Carpenter joins the likes of Adele and Sam Smith as this year’s recipient of the Global Success award 🎵🏆🎤

Sabrina Carpenter has been confirmed as attending the upcoming 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony in London.

The Espresso singer will not only perform but will also be the recipient of this year’s Global Success award.

Here’s who else is performing at the ceremony at The O2 in London this year, so far, and what the Global Success award is.

The BRIT Awards 2025 have confirmed that pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter will not only attend the prestigious ceremony but also perform live on stage.

Though the details of her performance are being kept under wraps, Carpenter’s set is sure to be one of the evening's highlights. In addition to her performance, the singer-songwriter will be honoured with the coveted Global Success award, joining the ranks of previous recipients such as One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Sam Smith.

Damian Christian, Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, shared his excitement: “Congratulations to Sabrina on receiving this prestigious award. We’re all looking forward to her performance, which promises to be one of the standout moments of the night.”

The night will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, returning for his fifth time as host after previously presenting in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

What is the Global Success BRIT Award?

Sabrina Carpenter is set to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony in London.

The Global Success BRIT Award is a prestigious honour presented at the BRIT Awards to recognize the achievements of British and international artists who have achieved significant global success.

The award is typically given to acts whose work has had a considerable impact on the international music scene, particularly through record sales, streaming numbers, and overall influence across borders.

This award is distinct from the other categories in that it celebrates an artist's worldwide reach and the global resonance of their music, rather than just their achievements in the UK alone.

Who else is performing at the 2025 BRIT Awards?

Carpenter’s appearance is the latest announcement in what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable ceremony. Last month, the BRITs revealed the first wave of performers, including JADE, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party and Myles Smith.

When are the 2025 BRIT Awards taking place?

The BRIT Awards 2025 are set to take place at The O2 in London on March 1 2025.

How can I watch the 2025 BRITs on TV or streaming?

This year’s event will once again be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX on the same evening of the ceremony, with an expected broadcast time of 8pm.

Relive some of the most infamous moments in BRIT Award’s history with our look back at the memorable and ‘mad’ moments in the ceremony’s history.