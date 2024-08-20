Bruce Hoxton, British rock legend and former member of The Jam, rushed to hospital as he quits tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hoxton, who was bassist in the legendary mod rock band The Jam, was rushed to hospital for an “immediate procedure”. The guitarist released that due to his health issues, he has been forced to cancel his appearance on the upcoming tour for his tribute band ‘From The Jam’.
The 68-year-old said in a statement: "To all my lifelong wonderful fans, as a lot of you know my health has not been good for the past few years and the latest news is that I have had to go into hospital for an immediate procedure. It is with much regret and sadness that I will not be able to perform again with From The Jam until I have made a full recovery.
“The band has done everything to help me for the past couple of years and have even suggested several times that I take time off to look after my health and recuperate. That time has now come so I wish the band (my dear friends) continued success until I return and with God’s will I will see you all in the not too distant future on the 'Setting Sons’ 45th anniversary tour. Much love and respect, Bruce.”
Hoxton has been open about his health issues in the past, previously revealing that he suffers from tinnitus after playing alongside Paul Weller and Rick Buckler in the 1970s and 80s. As a result, he has been forced to wear a hearing aid.
From The Jam was formed by The Jam founding member Buckler, who came together with other musicians to perform hits from the iconic band under the name ‘The Gift’. It moved to From The Jam when Hoxton joined the band onstage in 2006, becoming the permanent bassist from there onwards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.