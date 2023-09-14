Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer backs Brexit after announcing migrant gangs plan with EU
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
Warning major UK airport to be at ‘standstill’ over October half term
The Range snaps up Wilko in £5m deal - but stores will close

BTS’ V launches pre-orders for new ‘Layover’ merchandise drop - what’s being released on the WeVerse store?

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
2 minutes ago

A brand new merchandise drop has been revealed on the BTS WeVerse store, in celebration of BTS member V’s solo album being released. ‘Layover,’ released on September 8 2023, has already topped the album charts in South Korea, but as of three days ago, it is also set to enter the Billboard chart in the top 10.

This feat would make V the fifth member of the group to chart around or within this chart position, following in the steps of Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jimin. So could this new merch drop be a pre-emptive celebration if it does?

Pre-orders for the merchandise drop begin Friday, September 15 2023 in KST time, so those in other time zones, including the UK, might want to set their alarm clocks a little earlier this evening. Stock is also limited so once the run has sold out, that’s it we’re afraid.

1. Oversized T-shirt (Orange Tan/Gray Tan) $44.59

2. Pet T-shirt (Checklist/Layover) $26.94

3. Short Sleeved T-shirt (Layover/Checklist) $41.80

4. Cap $39.01

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:K-PopSouth Koreafashion