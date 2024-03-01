Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium tickets for UK tour on sale now - how to buy & ticket prices

Bullet For My Valentine (BFMV) and Trivium are set to embark on a co-headline UK arena tour in 2025. The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour will see both metal bands celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal albums.

Trivium will delight fans by playing their 2005 album ’Ascendancy’ in full, meanwhile, BFMV will run through their 2005 debut ’The Poison’. The much-anticipated tour features stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

So if you're ready to purchase tickets for BFMV and Triviums's co-headline tour, here’s everything you need to know.

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium tour dates UK

BFMV and Trivium will be kicking off the 'Poisoned Ascendancy Tour' in January 2025. Here's the full list of tour dates:

January 26 - Cardiff, Utlita Arena

January 28 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

January 30 - Manchester, Co-Op Live

January 31 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

February 1 - London, The O2 Arena

How to get tickets for Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium's UK tour

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 10am on Friday, March 1 2024 via the Ticketmaster website. Alternatively, fans can visit their local venue's website to access general sale tickets.

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium UK tour ticket prices

Ticket prices for general admission to Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium's UK tour are expected to cost £52.80 - £58.70.