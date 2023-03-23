Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne rose to fame in the early 2000s as Busted, with hit songs like Year 3000 and What I Go To School For

Charlie Simpson was the winner of The Masked Singer. (Getty Images)

Busted have officially announced that the band is getting back together for a 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour later this year. Reunion rumours were sparked by singer Charlie Simpson after he was crowned the winner of this year’s series of The Masked Singer. Simpson hinted that Busted, with fellow members James Bourne and Matt Willis, could soon be set for a reunion - and now it’s official.

On Instagram, the band posted a video which showed Simpson, Willis and Bourne in the past and the present as they reflected on their time as a trio.

This is everything you need to know.

Where and when are Busted going on tour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Busted will be embarking on their 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour throughout the month of September this year, visiting locations all around the UK with special guests Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne.

Busted attends the annual Regent Street Christmas Lights switching-on ceremony, having performed live, in Regent Street on November 7, 2004 in London. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

The full list of dates and venues goes as follows:

Saturday 2 September, Pavilions, Plymouth

Sunday 3 September, Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Tuesday 5 September, Swansea Arena, Swansea

Wednesday 6 September, Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Thursday 7 September, Brighton Centre, Brighton

Saturday 9 September, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 10 September, The O2, London

Tuesday 12 September, Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

Friday 15 September, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday 16 September, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sunday 17 September, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Tuesday 19 September, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Wednesday 20 September, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 22 September, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Sunday 24 September, AO Arena, Manchester

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will go live for general sale on Friday 31 March - however you can sign up right now to receive access to presale tickets on Wednesday 29 March by entering your email address here.

Do they have a new song coming out?

Not just content to thrill fans with a reunion tour, Busted have also announced that they will be releasing a new song with Simple Plan called Loser Kid 2.0, which will be out on 14 April.

Who are Busted?

Busted are an English pop-punk band formed in Southend-On-Sea, Essex. The group consisted of three members which were James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson. The three piece band released their debut album in 2002 which was simply titled Busted. The group’s first album garnered huge popularity with hit singles such as What I Go To School For, Year 3000 and You Said No.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hot on the heels of their breakout success Busted released their second album the following year in 2003 which was titled A Present for Everyone. The album was also well received - producing three number one hits with Crashed the Wedding, Who’s David and Thunderbirds/3AM. Busted earned several Brit Award nominations in 2004 and they were crowned the winners of both best British Breakthrough Act and Best Pop Act.

James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson pictured during 2016 comeback. (Getty Images)

The group split up in January 2005 with all three members pursuing their own separate musical careers. The following year in 2006, Willis was crowned the winner of the sixth series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

James Bourne and Matt Willis returned to the stage for a brief reunion from 2013 to 2015 when they joined McFly as special guests during their 10th anniversary concerts. They performed alongside McFly in a collaboration which was named McBusted. Charlie Simpson chose not to appear on the tour but he did wish the group the best of luck in the future.