Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024: Coldplay and Katy Perry to perform in London - line-up, how to get to tickets
The radio station’s annual Christmas-themed bash bring together some of the biggest artists on the planet for a special weekend in London. Hosted at the O2 Arena, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.
With only one month to go until the big shows, Capital have just released details of this year’s headliners and performers, as well as how you can get your hands on tickets.
Who is performing at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024?
The Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 will take place over two days, with dozens of stars set to grace the stage of London’s O2 Arena. The line-up for Saturday includes:
- Ella Henderson
- Perrie
- Sigala
- Clean Bandit
- Tom Grennan
- Teddy Swims
- Coldplay
The line-up for day two on Sunday includes:
- Tom Grennan
- Kygo
- Joel Corry
- KSI
- Sonny Fodera
- Becky Hill
- Katy Perry
When do tickets go on-sale?
Tickets for both days of Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 are due to go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 8. You will only be able to buy the tickets via the Global Player.
A presale will be available to Capital listeners who are logged into the Global Player with their Global iD from 9am on Thursday, November 9.