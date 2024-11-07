The festive time is almost upon us, which means only one thing for music fans - the Capital Jingle Bell Ball is just around the corner.

The radio station’s annual Christmas-themed bash bring together some of the biggest artists on the planet for a special weekend in London. Hosted at the O2 Arena, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8.

With only one month to go until the big shows, Capital have just released details of this year’s headliners and performers, as well as how you can get your hands on tickets.

Katy Perry and Coldplay are among the stars performing at the Capitol Jingle Bell Ball next month. | Getty Images

Who is performing at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024?

The Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 will take place over two days, with dozens of stars set to grace the stage of London’s O2 Arena. The line-up for Saturday includes:

Ella Henderson

Perrie

Sigala

Clean Bandit

Tom Grennan

Teddy Swims

Coldplay

The line-up for day two on Sunday includes:

Tom Grennan

Kygo

Joel Corry

KSI

Sonny Fodera

Becky Hill

Katy Perry

When do tickets go on-sale?

Tickets for both days of Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2024 are due to go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 8. You will only be able to buy the tickets via the Global Player.

A presale will be available to Capital listeners who are logged into the Global Player with their Global iD from 9am on Thursday, November 9.