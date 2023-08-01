Cardi B has been subjected to a police investigation after a woman claims she was stuck by a microphone that the rapper threw into the crowd.

A woman who claims she was struck by a microphone that Cardi B threw into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas has reportedly lodged a report with the police for battery. The US rapper was performing at Drai’s Beach club on Saturday (July 29) when a drink was thrown onto the stage towards her.

In a video of the incident that quickly went viral, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, appeared shocked for a moment and then threw her microphone towards an audience member. In separate footage from the audience’s point of view, the woman appears to have said ‘sorry’ before immediately being removed by security.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman reported a battery case to the force, a day after the concert. The woman, who was not named, said she “was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” during a concert on Saturday, police said in a statement.

According to Sky News, the incident has been documented in a police report but no arrests have been made, officials said. Cardi B’s representatives and Drai’s Las Vegas have not responded to requests for comment.

This is not the first time a performer has encountered a similar situation. A number of high-profile artists have been struck by objects while performing in recent months. A viral video shows a fan throwing their mother’s ashes at Pink at her London concert.