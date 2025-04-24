Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A guitar legend has had to call off a second concert after illness.

Carlos Santana had to postpone one of his band Santana’s gigs in Texas because he collapsed before going on stage. Now, after San Antonio’s cancellation on Tuesday he has had to call off a second concert, at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Wednesday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The guitar virtuoso’s official Facebook page said he is resting at his hotel. He previously postponed a Tuesday night concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

Guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert in the United States. | AFP via Getty Images

Manager Michael Vrionis initially said 77-year-old Santana was suffering from dehydration in an email to The Associated Press (AP), and later provided the update after the Covid-19 diagnosis, saying the second show would be postponed out of caution.

The tour, which began on April 16 in Highland, California, is expected to resume with a Friday night concert in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and a Saturday show in Tulsa. The cancelled Texas dates will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Santana have UK gigs scheduled for the Glasgow Hydro on June 18, Co-op Live in Manchester the following day, and the O2 in London on June 21.

“We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern,” the Facebook statement said. “Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon. Please hang onto your tickets.”

Next week, Santana is scheduled to perform in Nashville and at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival before heading to Las Vegas for his An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency.

Earlier this month, Santana told the AP that fans could expect “a whole lot of energy and freshness and high consciousness and hope and courage” from his Oneness Tour.