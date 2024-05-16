Champions League final: Lenny Kravitz to perform before Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund game at Wembley Stadium
The build-up to the Champions League final will be soundtracked by Lenny Kravitz, it has been revealed.
The American rocker has been booked to appear at the Kick-Off Show before Borussia Dortmund take on Real Madrid in this year’s European showpiece final. The Grammy-award-winning artist releases his new album Blue Electric Light on May 24, a week before the final is held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.
Kravitz said: “I’m really looking forward to my performance for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi in London, a city which holds a special place in my heart. It’s going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many. We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.”
The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show is sponsored by Pepsi and will air in more than 200 countries and territories. Fans can tune in to watch the Kick Off Show via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA YouTube channel.
