Lenny Kravitz to perform before Champions League final

The build-up to the Champions League final will be soundtracked by Lenny Kravitz, it has been revealed.

The American rocker has been booked to appear at the Kick-Off Show before Borussia Dortmund take on Real Madrid in this year’s European showpiece final. The Grammy-award-winning artist releases his new album Blue Electric Light on May 24, a week before the final is held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

Kravitz said: “I’m really looking forward to my performance for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi in London, a city which holds a special place in my heart. It’s going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many. We can’t wait to show you all what we have in store.”