Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Chart-topping musician Chappell Roan has announced a huge new UK gig to follow her Reading and Leeds headline slot this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer will host a outdoor huge show in Edinburgh following the August bank holiday weekend. The show will come days after Chappell takes to the stage as a headliner at Reading and Leeds Festival 2025.

The popstar will perform at the Scottish capital’s Royal Highland Showgrounds as part of the Edinburgh Summer Sessions series of shows. The show will take place on Tuesday, August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chappell Roan has announced a huge new UK gig to follow her headline slot at Reading and Leeds. | Getty Images for The Recording A

It comes as after Chappell’s meteoric rise to the top of the charts with her debut album ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which garnered a cult following since its release in 2023.

Her single ‘Pink Pony Club’ hit number one in the UK four years after it was released, with other songs such as ‘Hot To Go’ and her latest single ‘The Giver’ also reaching the top five.

How to get tickets to Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh show

Tickets for Chappell’s Edinburgh gig will go on sale via Ticketmaster. General sale will begin at 9am on Friday, April 11.

Pre-sales will be available for those wanting to snap up their tickets early. The Summer Sessions pre-sale will begin from 9am on Wednesday, April 9 - you can sign-up via the Summer Sessions website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, there will be a pre-sale via Gigs In Scotland, which will go live from 9am on Thursday, April 10. You can register via the Gigs In Scotland website. A Ticketmaster pre-sale will also be available from the same time.