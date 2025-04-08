Chappell Roan announces huge new outdoor gig in Edinburgh to follow Reading and Leeds headline slot - how to get tickets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer will host a outdoor huge show in Edinburgh following the August bank holiday weekend. The show will come days after Chappell takes to the stage as a headliner at Reading and Leeds Festival 2025.
The popstar will perform at the Scottish capital’s Royal Highland Showgrounds as part of the Edinburgh Summer Sessions series of shows. The show will take place on Tuesday, August 26.
It comes as after Chappell’s meteoric rise to the top of the charts with her debut album ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which garnered a cult following since its release in 2023.
Her single ‘Pink Pony Club’ hit number one in the UK four years after it was released, with other songs such as ‘Hot To Go’ and her latest single ‘The Giver’ also reaching the top five.
How to get tickets to Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh show
Tickets for Chappell’s Edinburgh gig will go on sale via Ticketmaster. General sale will begin at 9am on Friday, April 11.
Pre-sales will be available for those wanting to snap up their tickets early. The Summer Sessions pre-sale will begin from 9am on Wednesday, April 9 - you can sign-up via the Summer Sessions website.
Additionally, there will be a pre-sale via Gigs In Scotland, which will go live from 9am on Thursday, April 10. You can register via the Gigs In Scotland website. A Ticketmaster pre-sale will also be available from the same time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.