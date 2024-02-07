End of the Road Festival 2024 lineup: Fever Ray, IDLES, Slowdive & Sleater-Kinney feature on bill

Fever Ray, IDLES, Slowdive and Bonnie "Prince" Billy top the End Of The Road Festival lineup for 2024. The UK Festival has confirmed over 100 live music performances across its five stages, and a comedy and literature programme to complete the bill.

As well as the headlining acts, the music undercard includes Sleater-Kinney, Casisdead, Camera Obscura, The Lemon Twigs, Bill Ryder-Jones, Sprints, Snõõper, Militarie Gun, and many more. Further acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the lineup announcement, festival co-founder Simon Taffe said: “This year’s line up is very special to me. It includes a lot of artists who released personal favourite albums of 2023: Lankum, Nation of Language, Slowdive, Casisdead, Yo la Tengo, The Lemon Twigs, Joanna Sternberg, Mark Lewis Hamilton, Fever Ray and many more.”

He added: “I’m also super excited that Bonnie “Prince Billy” is performing a very rare festival appearance – Will Oldham is one of the all time greats. We have been inviting him to End of the Road since 2006, so we can’t wait!”

Here's the entire 2024 lineup for the End of the Road Festival.

When is the End of the Road Festival 2024?

End of the Road Festival will take place between August 29 and September 1 at its usual Larmer Tree Gardens site on the border of Dorset and Wiltshire.

Entire lineup for End of the Road Festival 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

The acts announced as part of the End of the Road Festival 2024 lineup are listed below:

Baxter Dury

Big Special

Bill Ryder-jones

Blue Lake

Bonnie Prince Billy

Bonny Doon

Brown Horse

Camera Obscura

Casisdead

Cat Clyde

Cerys Hafana

Clarissa Connelly

Cmat

Colossal Squid

Cornelius

Curtis Harding

Dawn Landes

Deary

Debby Friday

Durry

Ebbb

Elsy Wameyo

English Teacher

Fever Ray

Flamingods

Florence Adooni

Freak Slug

Fruit Tones

Gently Tender

Girl and Girl

Gruff Rhys

Gurriers

Heartworms

Hello Mary

Holiday Ghosts

Hotwax

House of All

Ichiko Aoba

Idles

Jalen Ngonda

Jeffrey Martin

Jellyskin

Jess Williamson

Joanna Sternberg

Jockstrap

John Talabot

Julianna Riolino

Kassi Valazza

King Hannah

Lankum

Lip Critic

Lisa O’neill

Malice K

Maple Glider

Mark William Lewis

Mary Elizabeth Remington

Mary Lattimore

Master Peace

Mdou Moctar

​​militarie Gun

Ml Buch

Molly Lewis

End of the Road will also be the only place you can see Fever Ray in the UK in 2024

Mozart Estate

Mrcy

Mui Zyu

Nailah Hunter

Nation of Language

Newdad

Nourished by Time

Nusantara Beat

Odie Leigh

Palehound

Paranoid London

Phosphorescent

Powerplant

Richard Dawson

Rvg

Sam Amidon

Sam Morton

Sanam

Sarah Meth

Setting

Sleater-kinney

Slift

Slowdive

Snõõper

Sprints

Tara Clerkin Trio

The Itch

The Lemon Twigs

The Shits

The Tubs

Thus Love

Tiberius B

Tom Ravenscroft

Ty Segall (Solo Acoustic)

Ugly

Upchuck

Water From Your Eyes

Wine Lips

Yo La Tengo

How to get tickets for End of the Road Festival 2024