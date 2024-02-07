End of the Road Festival 2024 lineup: Fever Ray, IDLES, Slowdive & Sleater-Kinney feature on bill
Fever Ray, IDLES, Slowdive and Bonnie "Prince" Billy top the End Of The Road Festival lineup for 2024. The UK Festival has confirmed over 100 live music performances across its five stages, and a comedy and literature programme to complete the bill.
As well as the headlining acts, the music undercard includes Sleater-Kinney, Casisdead, Camera Obscura, The Lemon Twigs, Bill Ryder-Jones, Sprints, Snõõper, Militarie Gun, and many more. Further acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.
Speaking about the lineup announcement, festival co-founder Simon Taffe said: “This year’s line up is very special to me. It includes a lot of artists who released personal favourite albums of 2023: Lankum, Nation of Language, Slowdive, Casisdead, Yo la Tengo, The Lemon Twigs, Joanna Sternberg, Mark Lewis Hamilton, Fever Ray and many more.”
He added: “I’m also super excited that Bonnie “Prince Billy” is performing a very rare festival appearance – Will Oldham is one of the all time greats. We have been inviting him to End of the Road since 2006, so we can’t wait!”
Here's the entire 2024 lineup for the End of the Road Festival.
When is the End of the Road Festival 2024?
End of the Road Festival will take place between August 29 and September 1 at its usual Larmer Tree Gardens site on the border of Dorset and Wiltshire.
Entire lineup for End of the Road Festival 2024
The acts announced as part of the End of the Road Festival 2024 lineup are listed below:
- Baxter Dury
- Big Special
- Bill Ryder-jones
- Blue Lake
- Bonnie Prince Billy
- Bonny Doon
- Brown Horse
- Camera Obscura
- Casisdead
- Cat Clyde
- Cerys Hafana
- Clarissa Connelly
- Cmat
- Colossal Squid
- Cornelius
- Curtis Harding
- Dawn Landes
- Deary
- Debby Friday
- Durry
- Ebbb
- Elsy Wameyo
- English Teacher
- Fever Ray
- Flamingods
- Florence Adooni
- Freak Slug
- Fruit Tones
- Gently Tender
- Girl and Girl
- Gruff Rhys
- Gurriers
- Heartworms
- Hello Mary
- Holiday Ghosts
- Hotwax
- House of All
- Ichiko Aoba
- Idles
- Jalen Ngonda
- Jeffrey Martin
- Jellyskin
- Jess Williamson
- Joanna Sternberg
- Jockstrap
- John Talabot
- Julianna Riolino
- Kassi Valazza
- King Hannah
- Lankum
- Lip Critic
- Lisa O’neill
- Malice K
- Maple Glider
- Mark William Lewis
- Mary Elizabeth Remington
- Mary Lattimore
- Master Peace
- Mdou Moctar
- militarie Gun
- Ml Buch
- Molly Lewis
- Mozart Estate
- Mrcy
- Mui Zyu
- Nailah Hunter
- Nation of Language
- Newdad
- Nourished by Time
- Nusantara Beat
- Odie Leigh
- Palehound
- Paranoid London
- Phosphorescent
- Powerplant
- Richard Dawson
- Rvg
- Sam Amidon
- Sam Morton
- Sanam
- Sarah Meth
- Setting
- Sleater-kinney
- Slift
- Slowdive
- Snõõper
- Sprints
- Tara Clerkin Trio
- The Itch
- The Lemon Twigs
- The Shits
- The Tubs
- Thus Love
- Tiberius B
- Tom Ravenscroft
- Ty Segall (Solo Acoustic)
- Ugly
- Upchuck
- Water From Your Eyes
- Wine Lips
- Yo La Tengo
How to get tickets for End of the Road Festival 2024
Early bird tickets for the festival are already sold out but fans can purchase Tier 2 and Tier 3 tickets from the official End of the Road website.
