Green Man Festival 2023: Lineup and set times for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Green Man Festival is hosting another year of unmissable live music - but who is on the stacked line-up and when are they set to perform?
Green Man Festival 2023 is coming to Wales this week with roughly 25,000 revellers expected to attend the country’s biggest independent music event. The Crickohwell festival attracts the best in live music and has seen the likes of Father John Misty, Idles and Mogwai headline in recent years.
Green Man Festival - which opens its gates on Thursday (August 17) - has won awards for its non-corporate and ethical approach which aims to inspire positive change in surrounding communities. This year’s edition boasts another stellar line-up with Self Esteem, First Aid Kit, Devo and more topping the bill.
But who else is performing at Green Man Festival 2023 and what are the set times you need to be aware of?
What is the lineup and set times for Green Man Festival 2023?
Thursday, 17 August
Far Out Stage
- 4:30pm - 5:15pm - Plastic Mermaids
- 5:45pm - 6:45pm - Alice Boman
- 7:15pm - 8:15pm - Lost Map presents Weird Wave
- 8:45pm - 9:45pm - Girl Ray
- 10:30pm - 12:00am - Spiritualized
Walled Garden
- 4:00pm - 4:45pm - Aisha Vaughan
- 4:15pm - 6:00pm - The Gentle Good
- 6:30pm - 7:15pm - Rogue Jones
- 7:45pm - 8:30pm - Sister Wives
- 9:15pm - 10:15pm - The Bug Club
Friday, 18 August
Mountain Stage
- 12:15pm - 12:45pm - Eve Appleton Band
- 1:15pm - 2:00pm - Melin Melyn
- 2:30pm - 3:30pm - James Ellis Ford
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm - Dur-Dur Band Int.
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm - Beth Orton
- 7:15pm - 8:15pm - The Delgados
- 9:00pm - 10:15pm - The Comet Is Coming
- 11:00pm - 12:15pm - Devo
Far Out
- 12:00pm - 12:45pm - The Orielles
- 1:15pm - 2:00pm - Floodlights
- 2:30pm - 3:15pm - Mega Bog
- 3:45pm - 4:45pm - Sorry
- 5:15pm - 6:15pm - Jockstrap
- 6:45pm - 7:45pm - Warmduscher
- 8:30pm - 9:45pm - Squid
- 10:30pm - 11:45pm - Slowdive
- 12:15am - 1:30am - Daniel Avery
- 1:40am - 3:10am - Hagop Tcharparian
Walled Garden
- 11:30am - 12:15pm - Brad Stank
- 12:45pm - 1:30pm - Juni Habel
- 2:15pm - 3:00pm - Sans Soucis
- 3:30pm - 4:15pm - Gently Tender
- 5:00pm - 6:00pm - Eaves Wilder
- 6:30pm - 7:30pm - Σtella
- 8:00pm - 9:00pm - Salami Rose Joe Louis
- 9:45pm - 10:45pm - Buck Meek
- 11:15pm - 12:15am - Rozi Plain
- 12:45am - 1:45am - PVA
- 2:00am - 3:30am - Kate Hutchinson
Saturday, 19 August
Mountain Stage
- 11:45am - 12:45pm - Yasmin Williams
- 1:15pm - 2:15pm - Julie Byrne
- 2:45pm - 3:45pm - Etran de L’Air
- 4:15pm - 5:15pm - Courtney Marie Andrews
- 5:45pm - 6:45pm - Obongjayar
- 7:15pm - 8:30pm - Lankum
- 9:15pm - 10:30pm - The Walkmen
- 11:15pm - 12:30am - Self Esteem
Far Out
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm - Deathcrash
- 1:30pm - 2:30pm - Gina Birch
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm Crows
- 4:30pm- 5:30 - Anna B Savage
- 6:00pm - 7:00pm - The Wedding Present
- 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Snail Mail
- 9:00pm - 10:00pm - Bob Vylan
- 10:45pm - 12:00am - Goat
- 12:30am - 1:30am - Confidence Man
- 1:40am - 3:10am - Marie Davidson (DJ)
Walled Garden
- 12:15pm - 1:00pm - Sam Akpro
- 1:30pm - 2:15pm - Bricknasty
- 2:45pm - 3:30pm - Etta Marcus
- 4:00pm - 4:45pm - Oscar Lang
- 5:15pm - 6:15pm - Aoife Nessa Frances
- 6:45pm - 7:45pm - Spencer Cullum
- 8:15pm - 9:15pm - Josephine Foster
- 9:45pm - 10:45pm - Water From Your Eyes
- 11:20pm - 12:20am - clipping.
- 12:50am - 1:50am - Fat Dog
- 2:15am - 3:10am - Free Love
Sunday, 20 August
Mountain Stage
- 11:45am - 12:45pm - Kanda Bongo Man
- 1:15pm - 2:15pm - Jake Xerxes Fussell
- 2:45pm - 3:45pm - Sarah Jarosz
- 3:15pm - 5:15pm - H. Hawkline
- 5:45pm - 6:45pm - Alabaster dePlume
- 7:15pm - 8:15pm - Horace Andy
- 8:45pm - 9:45pm - Amyl & the Sniffers
- 10:30pm - 11:45pm - First Aid Kit
Far Out
- 12:00pm - 12:45pm - Drahla
- 1:15pm - 2:00pm - English Teacher
- 2:30pm - 3:15pm - julie
- 4:00pm - 5:00pm - Billy Nomates
- 5:30pm - 6:30pm - Gilla Band
- 7:00pm - 8:00pm - Les Savy Fav
- 8:45pm - 9:45pm - Sudan Archives
- 10:30pm - 11:45pm - Young Fathers
- 12:30am - 1:30am - James Holden
- 2:00am - 3:00am - Kru
Walled Garden
- 12:00pm - 12:45pm - Clara Mann
- 1:15pm - 2:00pm - DD Darillo
- 2:30pm - 3:15pm - Christian Lee Hutson
- 3:45pm - 4:25pm - Nuha Ruby Ra
- 5:00pm - 5:45pm - Thus Love
- 6:30pm - 7:30pm - Arushi Jain
- 8:00pm - 8:45pm - Say She She
- 9:15pm - 10:15pm - Cory Hanson
- 10:50pm - 11:50pm - Special Interest
- 12:30am - 1:15am - MadMadMad
- 1:20am - 3:00am - Deptford Northern Soul Club