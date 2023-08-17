Green Man Festival is hosting another year of unmissable live music - but who is on the stacked line-up and when are they set to perform?

Green Man Festival 2023 is coming to Wales this week with roughly 25,000 revellers expected to attend the country’s biggest independent music event. The Crickohwell festival attracts the best in live music and has seen the likes of Father John Misty, Idles and Mogwai headline in recent years.

Green Man Festival - which opens its gates on Thursday (August 17) - has won awards for its non-corporate and ethical approach which aims to inspire positive change in surrounding communities. This year’s edition boasts another stellar line-up with Self Esteem, First Aid Kit, Devo and more topping the bill.

But who else is performing at Green Man Festival 2023 and what are the set times you need to be aware of?

What is the lineup and set times for Green Man Festival 2023?

Thursday, 17 August

Far Out Stage

4:30pm - 5:15pm - Plastic Mermaids

5:45pm - 6:45pm - Alice Boman

7:15pm - 8:15pm - Lost Map presents Weird Wave

8:45pm - 9:45pm - Girl Ray

10:30pm - 12:00am - Spiritualized

Walled Garden

4:00pm - 4:45pm - Aisha Vaughan

4:15pm - 6:00pm - The Gentle Good

6:30pm - 7:15pm - Rogue Jones

7:45pm - 8:30pm - Sister Wives

9:15pm - 10:15pm - The Bug Club

Friday, 18 August

Mountain Stage

12:15pm - 12:45pm - Eve Appleton Band

1:15pm - 2:00pm - Melin Melyn

2:30pm - 3:30pm - James Ellis Ford

4:00pm - 5:00pm - Dur-Dur Band Int.

5:30pm - 6:30pm - Beth Orton

7:15pm - 8:15pm - The Delgados

9:00pm - 10:15pm - The Comet Is Coming

11:00pm - 12:15pm - Devo

Far Out

12:00pm - 12:45pm - The Orielles

1:15pm - 2:00pm - Floodlights

2:30pm - 3:15pm - Mega Bog

3:45pm - 4:45pm - Sorry

5:15pm - 6:15pm - Jockstrap

6:45pm - 7:45pm - Warmduscher

8:30pm - 9:45pm - Squid

10:30pm - 11:45pm - Slowdive

12:15am - 1:30am - Daniel Avery

1:40am - 3:10am - Hagop Tcharparian

Walled Garden

11:30am - 12:15pm - Brad Stank

12:45pm - 1:30pm - Juni Habel

2:15pm - 3:00pm - Sans Soucis

3:30pm - 4:15pm - Gently Tender

5:00pm - 6:00pm - Eaves Wilder

6:30pm - 7:30pm - Σtella

8:00pm - 9:00pm - Salami Rose Joe Louis

9:45pm - 10:45pm - Buck Meek

11:15pm - 12:15am - Rozi Plain

12:45am - 1:45am - PVA

2:00am - 3:30am - Kate Hutchinson

Saturday, 19 August

Mountain Stage

11:45am - 12:45pm - Yasmin Williams

1:15pm - 2:15pm - Julie Byrne

2:45pm - 3:45pm - Etran de L’Air

4:15pm - 5:15pm - Courtney Marie Andrews

5:45pm - 6:45pm - Obongjayar

7:15pm - 8:30pm - Lankum

9:15pm - 10:30pm - The Walkmen

11:15pm - 12:30am - Self Esteem

Far Out

12:00pm - 1:00pm - Deathcrash

1:30pm - 2:30pm - Gina Birch

3:00pm - 4:00pm Crows

4:30pm- 5:30 - Anna B Savage

6:00pm - 7:00pm - The Wedding Present

7:30pm - 8:30pm - Snail Mail

9:00pm - 10:00pm - Bob Vylan

10:45pm - 12:00am - Goat

12:30am - 1:30am - Confidence Man

1:40am - 3:10am - Marie Davidson (DJ)

Walled Garden

12:15pm - 1:00pm - Sam Akpro

1:30pm - 2:15pm - Bricknasty

2:45pm - 3:30pm - Etta Marcus

4:00pm - 4:45pm - Oscar Lang

5:15pm - 6:15pm - Aoife Nessa Frances

6:45pm - 7:45pm - Spencer Cullum

8:15pm - 9:15pm - Josephine Foster

9:45pm - 10:45pm - Water From Your Eyes

11:20pm - 12:20am - clipping.

12:50am - 1:50am - Fat Dog

2:15am - 3:10am - Free Love

Sunday, 20 August

Mountain Stage

11:45am - 12:45pm - Kanda Bongo Man

1:15pm - 2:15pm - Jake Xerxes Fussell

2:45pm - 3:45pm - Sarah Jarosz

3:15pm - 5:15pm - H. Hawkline

5:45pm - 6:45pm - Alabaster dePlume

7:15pm - 8:15pm - Horace Andy

8:45pm - 9:45pm - Amyl & the Sniffers

10:30pm - 11:45pm - First Aid Kit

Far Out

12:00pm - 12:45pm - Drahla

1:15pm - 2:00pm - English Teacher

2:30pm - 3:15pm - julie

4:00pm - 5:00pm - Billy Nomates

5:30pm - 6:30pm - Gilla Band

7:00pm - 8:00pm - Les Savy Fav

8:45pm - 9:45pm - Sudan Archives

10:30pm - 11:45pm - Young Fathers

12:30am - 1:30am - James Holden

2:00am - 3:00am - Kru

Walled Garden