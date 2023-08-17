Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Woman awarded £944m in revenge porn case
Dozens suffer suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after go karting
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Top A-level grades fall but remain above pre-pandemic levels
Girl, 14, dies after falling ill at sports camp
Iceland issues warning on frozen food containing deadly bacteria

Green Man Festival 2023: Lineup and set times for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Green Man Festival is hosting another year of unmissable live music - but who is on the stacked line-up and when are they set to perform?

Will Millar
By Will Millar
3 minutes ago

Green Man Festival 2023 is coming to Wales this week with roughly 25,000 revellers expected to attend the country’s biggest independent music event. The Crickohwell festival attracts the best in live music and has seen the likes of Father John Misty, Idles and Mogwai headline in recent years.

Green Man Festival - which opens its gates on Thursday (August 17) - has won awards for its non-corporate and ethical approach which aims to inspire positive change in surrounding communities. This year’s edition boasts another stellar line-up with Self Esteem, First Aid Kit, Devo and more topping the bill.

But who else is performing at Green Man Festival 2023 and what are the set times you need to be aware of?

What is the lineup and set times for Green Man Festival 2023?

Thursday, 17 August

Far Out Stage

  • 4:30pm - 5:15pm - Plastic Mermaids
  • 5:45pm - 6:45pm - Alice Boman
  • 7:15pm - 8:15pm - Lost Map presents Weird Wave
  • 8:45pm - 9:45pm - Girl Ray
  • 10:30pm - 12:00am - Spiritualized

Walled Garden

  • 4:00pm - 4:45pm - Aisha Vaughan
  • 4:15pm - 6:00pm - The Gentle Good
  • 6:30pm - 7:15pm - Rogue Jones
  • 7:45pm - 8:30pm - Sister Wives
  • 9:15pm - 10:15pm - The Bug Club

Friday, 18 August

Mountain Stage

  • 12:15pm - 12:45pm - Eve Appleton Band
  • 1:15pm - 2:00pm - Melin Melyn
  • 2:30pm - 3:30pm - James Ellis Ford
  • 4:00pm - 5:00pm - Dur-Dur Band Int.
  • 5:30pm - 6:30pm - Beth Orton
  • 7:15pm - 8:15pm - The Delgados
  • 9:00pm - 10:15pm - The Comet Is Coming
  • 11:00pm - 12:15pm - Devo

Far Out

  • 12:00pm - 12:45pm - The Orielles
  • 1:15pm - 2:00pm - Floodlights
  • 2:30pm - 3:15pm - Mega Bog
  • 3:45pm - 4:45pm - Sorry
  • 5:15pm - 6:15pm - Jockstrap
  • 6:45pm - 7:45pm - Warmduscher
  • 8:30pm - 9:45pm - Squid
  • 10:30pm - 11:45pm - Slowdive
  • 12:15am - 1:30am - Daniel Avery
  • 1:40am - 3:10am - Hagop Tcharparian

Walled Garden

  • 11:30am - 12:15pm - Brad Stank
  • 12:45pm - 1:30pm - Juni Habel
  • 2:15pm - 3:00pm - Sans Soucis
  • 3:30pm - 4:15pm - Gently Tender
  • 5:00pm - 6:00pm - Eaves Wilder
  • 6:30pm - 7:30pm - Σtella
  • 8:00pm - 9:00pm - Salami Rose Joe Louis
  • 9:45pm - 10:45pm - Buck Meek
  • 11:15pm - 12:15am - Rozi Plain
  • 12:45am - 1:45am - PVA
  • 2:00am - 3:30am - Kate Hutchinson

Saturday, 19 August

Mountain Stage

  • 11:45am - 12:45pm - Yasmin Williams
  • 1:15pm - 2:15pm - Julie Byrne
  • 2:45pm - 3:45pm - Etran de L’Air
  • 4:15pm - 5:15pm - Courtney Marie Andrews
  • 5:45pm - 6:45pm - Obongjayar
  • 7:15pm - 8:30pm - Lankum
  • 9:15pm - 10:30pm - The Walkmen
  • 11:15pm - 12:30am - Self Esteem

Far Out

  • 12:00pm - 1:00pm - Deathcrash
  • 1:30pm - 2:30pm - Gina Birch
  • 3:00pm - 4:00pm Crows
  • 4:30pm- 5:30 - Anna B Savage
  • 6:00pm - 7:00pm - The Wedding Present
  • 7:30pm - 8:30pm - Snail Mail
  • 9:00pm - 10:00pm - Bob Vylan
  • 10:45pm - 12:00am - Goat
  • 12:30am - 1:30am - Confidence Man
  • 1:40am - 3:10am - Marie Davidson (DJ)

Walled Garden

  • 12:15pm - 1:00pm - Sam Akpro
  • 1:30pm - 2:15pm - Bricknasty
  • 2:45pm - 3:30pm - Etta Marcus
  • 4:00pm - 4:45pm - Oscar Lang
  • 5:15pm - 6:15pm - Aoife Nessa Frances
  • 6:45pm - 7:45pm - Spencer Cullum
  • 8:15pm - 9:15pm - Josephine Foster
  • 9:45pm - 10:45pm - Water From Your Eyes
  • 11:20pm - 12:20am - clipping.
  • 12:50am - 1:50am - Fat Dog
  • 2:15am - 3:10am - Free Love

Sunday, 20 August

Mountain Stage

  • 11:45am - 12:45pm - Kanda Bongo Man
  • 1:15pm - 2:15pm - Jake Xerxes Fussell
  • 2:45pm - 3:45pm - Sarah Jarosz
  • 3:15pm - 5:15pm - H. Hawkline
  • 5:45pm - 6:45pm - Alabaster dePlume
  • 7:15pm - 8:15pm - Horace Andy
  • 8:45pm - 9:45pm - Amyl & the Sniffers
  • 10:30pm - 11:45pm - First Aid Kit

Far Out

  • 12:00pm - 12:45pm - Drahla
  • 1:15pm - 2:00pm - English Teacher
  • 2:30pm - 3:15pm - julie
  • 4:00pm - 5:00pm - Billy Nomates
  • 5:30pm - 6:30pm - Gilla Band
  • 7:00pm - 8:00pm - Les Savy Fav
  • 8:45pm - 9:45pm - Sudan Archives
  • 10:30pm - 11:45pm - Young Fathers
  • 12:30am - 1:30am - James Holden
  • 2:00am - 3:00am - Kru

Walled Garden

  • 12:00pm - 12:45pm - Clara Mann
  • 1:15pm - 2:00pm - DD Darillo
  • 2:30pm - 3:15pm - Christian Lee Hutson
  • 3:45pm - 4:25pm - Nuha Ruby Ra
  • 5:00pm - 5:45pm - Thus Love
  • 6:30pm - 7:30pm - Arushi Jain
  • 8:00pm - 8:45pm - Say She She
  • 9:15pm - 10:15pm - Cory Hanson
  • 10:50pm - 11:50pm - Special Interest
  • 12:30am - 1:15am - MadMadMad
  • 1:20am - 3:00am - Deptford Northern Soul Club
Related topics:WalesSelf Esteem