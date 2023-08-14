Camp Bestival 2023 kicks off in Shropshire this week with over 17,000 revellers expected to flock to West Midland’s Weston Park. The family friendly festival - which opens its gates on Thursday (August 17) - will host a range of artists including Eurovision winner Sam Ryder and synth-pop legends The Human League.
Camp Bestival Shropshire is the sister show to the long-standing festival based in Dorset. Due to the success of the original event, the organisers decided to branch out and give the festival a second home. New to the Shropshire jamboree is the theme-free Big Camp Fancy Dress Parade which encourages festival goers to get creative on the costume front or head to the Dressing Up tent if you prefer to pack light.
But what is the lineup and schedule for Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023? Here’s what you need to know:
What is the lineup and stage times for Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023?
Thursday, 17 August
Caravanserai
- 6pm - 7pm - DJ Chris Tofu
- 7pm - 7:45pm - Funke and the Two Tone Baby
- 8pm - 9pm - Junior Jungle
- 9pm - 10pm - East Angles Brass Band
- 10pm - 11pm - Rob Da Bank & Friends
Caravanersai: The Camionettes
- 9pm - 9:30pm - Cirque Bijou: Circus Walkabout
- 9:30pm - 10pm - Cirque Bijou: Aerial Show
Circus Raj
- 6:30pm - 7pm - Circus Raj
Bigtopmania
- 6pm - 6:45pm - Lucas Jet Circus Show
Friday, 18 August
The Park Stage
- 11am - 11:30am - Emma Linney Band
- 11:50am - 12:50pm - Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain
- 1:05pm - 1:50pm - Koo Koo Kanga Roo
- 2:10pm - 2:55pm - Junior Andre
- 3:10pm - 3:55pm - Junior Jungle
- 4:25pm - 5:10pm - The Bootleg Beatles
- 5:30pm - 6:15pm - The Cuban Brothers
- 6:45pm - 7:30pm - Confidence Man
- 8pm - 8:50pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- 9:35pm - 10:30pm - Rudimental
Big Top
- 10am - 11am - The Positive Bean
- 11:20am - 12pm - The Stencil Pencils
- 12:30pm - 1:30pm - Comedy Club 4 Kids
- 2pm - 2:45pm - The Baghdaddies
- 3:15pm - 4pm - The Smyths
- 4:30pm - 5:30pm - Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain
- 6pm - 6:45pm - Mr Wilson’s Second Liners
- 7:15pm - 8pm - Badly Drawn Boy
- 8:30pm - 9:30pm - Utah Saints
- 10pm - 11pm - Rhythm of the 90s
- 11:30pm - 1am - Silent Disco
Saturday, 19 August
The Park Stage
- 11:00am - 11:35am - Cosmic Kids Yoga Live with Jaime
- 11:50am - 12:20pm - Mister Maker & The Utah Saints
- 12:30pm - 1:10pm - Mr Tumble
- 1:25pm - 2:05pm - Dick and Dom
- 2:35pm - 3:15pm - The Dolly Show
- 3:45pm - 4:30pm - Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana
- 4:55pm - 5:55pm - Sara Cox Presents Just Can’t Get Enough 80s
- 6:25pm - 7:10pm - Sam Ryder
- 7:40pm - 8:55pm - Groove Armada DJ Set with MC M.A.D
- 9:35pm - 10:50pm - The Human League
Big Top
- 10:00am - 10:40am - Sohan Kailey - Bangra Dance Lessons
- 11:00am - 11:40pm - Wallace and Gromit
- 12:00pm - 1pm - Comedy Club 4 Kids
- 1:30pm - 2:15pm - Grrrl Groannn: The Devil and Saint Joseph
- 2:40pm - 3:25pm - Grrrl Groannn: Comic Sans
- 3:45pm - 4:25pm - Grrrl Groannn: Jessie Reid
- 4:50pm - 5:35pm - Blue Polar
- 6:05pm - 6:50pm - The Longest Johns
- 7:20pm - 8:05pm - Caity Baser
- 8:35pm - 9:20pm - Cmat
- 9:50pm - 11pm - Dick and Dom’s Massive Rave
- 11:30pm - 1am - Silent Disco
Sunday, 19 August
- 11:00am - 11:30am - Mr Motivator
- 11:45am - 12:30pm - Fake Bush
- 12:50pm - 1:35pm - Sam Redmore & The Tropical Soundclash Allstars
- 2:05pm - 2:50pm - The Beat ft Ranking Jr
- 3:20pm - 4:05pm - T’Pau
- 4:35pm - 5:50pm - Hot Dub Time Machine
- 6:20pm - 7:05pm - Ella Henderson
- 7:35pm - 8:25pm - Melanie C
- 9:05pm - 10:25pm - Primal Scream
- 10:00am - 10:30am - BBC Introducing Presents Foxa Riot
- 10:50am - 11:30pm - BBC Introducing Presents Letisha Gordon
- 11:50am - 12:30pm - BBC Introducing Presents Greysha
- 1pm - 1:45pm - Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer
- 2pm - 3pm - Hip Hop Karaoke
- 3:30pm - 4:15pm - Electric Swing Circus
- 4:45pm - 5:30pm - East 17 Christmas Special
- 5:45pm - 6:30pm - Dylan Moran
- 6:45pm - 7:30pm - Goldie Looking Chain
- 8pm - 8:45pm - Napalm Death
- 9:10pm - 10:25pm - Bongo’s Bingo
- 11:55pm - 11:55pm - Pop Will Eat Itself