Camp Bestival 2023 kicks off in Shropshire this week with over 17,000 revellers expected to flock to West Midland’s Weston Park. The family friendly festival - which opens its gates on Thursday (August 17) - will host a range of artists including Eurovision winner Sam Ryder and synth-pop legends The Human League.

Camp Bestival Shropshire is the sister show to the long-standing festival based in Dorset. Due to the success of the original event, the organisers decided to branch out and give the festival a second home. New to the Shropshire jamboree is the theme-free Big Camp Fancy Dress Parade which encourages festival goers to get creative on the costume front or head to the Dressing Up tent if you prefer to pack light.

But what is the lineup and schedule for Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023? Here’s what you need to know:

What is the lineup and stage times for Camp Bestival Shropshire 2023?

Thursday, 17 August

Caravanserai

6pm - 7pm - DJ Chris Tofu

7pm - 7:45pm - Funke and the Two Tone Baby

8pm - 9pm - Junior Jungle

9pm - 10pm - East Angles Brass Band

10pm - 11pm - Rob Da Bank & Friends

Caravanersai: The Camionettes

9pm - 9:30pm - Cirque Bijou: Circus Walkabout

9:30pm - 10pm - Cirque Bijou: Aerial Show

Circus Raj

6:30pm - 7pm - Circus Raj

Bigtopmania

6pm - 6:45pm - Lucas Jet Circus Show

Friday, 18 August

The Park Stage

11am - 11:30am - Emma Linney Band

11:50am - 12:50pm - Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain

1:05pm - 1:50pm - Koo Koo Kanga Roo

2:10pm - 2:55pm - Junior Andre

3:10pm - 3:55pm - Junior Jungle

4:25pm - 5:10pm - The Bootleg Beatles

5:30pm - 6:15pm - The Cuban Brothers

6:45pm - 7:30pm - Confidence Man

8pm - 8:50pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

9:35pm - 10:30pm - Rudimental

Big Top

10am - 11am - The Positive Bean

11:20am - 12pm - The Stencil Pencils

12:30pm - 1:30pm - Comedy Club 4 Kids

2pm - 2:45pm - The Baghdaddies

3:15pm - 4pm - The Smyths

4:30pm - 5:30pm - Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain

6pm - 6:45pm - Mr Wilson’s Second Liners

7:15pm - 8pm - Badly Drawn Boy

8:30pm - 9:30pm - Utah Saints

10pm - 11pm - Rhythm of the 90s

11:30pm - 1am - Silent Disco

Saturday, 19 August

The Park Stage

11:00am - 11:35am - Cosmic Kids Yoga Live with Jaime

11:50am - 12:20pm - Mister Maker & The Utah Saints

12:30pm - 1:10pm - Mr Tumble

1:25pm - 2:05pm - Dick and Dom

2:35pm - 3:15pm - The Dolly Show

3:45pm - 4:30pm - Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana

4:55pm - 5:55pm - Sara Cox Presents Just Can’t Get Enough 80s

6:25pm - 7:10pm - Sam Ryder

7:40pm - 8:55pm - Groove Armada DJ Set with MC M.A.D

9:35pm - 10:50pm - The Human League

Big Top

10:00am - 10:40am - Sohan Kailey - Bangra Dance Lessons

11:00am - 11:40pm - Wallace and Gromit

12:00pm - 1pm - Comedy Club 4 Kids

1:30pm - 2:15pm - Grrrl Groannn: The Devil and Saint Joseph

2:40pm - 3:25pm - Grrrl Groannn: Comic Sans

3:45pm - 4:25pm - Grrrl Groannn: Jessie Reid

4:50pm - 5:35pm - Blue Polar

6:05pm - 6:50pm - The Longest Johns

7:20pm - 8:05pm - Caity Baser

8:35pm - 9:20pm - Cmat

9:50pm - 11pm - Dick and Dom’s Massive Rave

11:30pm - 1am - Silent Disco

Sunday, 19 August

11:00am - 11:30am - Mr Motivator

11:45am - 12:30pm - Fake Bush

12:50pm - 1:35pm - Sam Redmore & The Tropical Soundclash Allstars

2:05pm - 2:50pm - The Beat ft Ranking Jr

3:20pm - 4:05pm - T’Pau

4:35pm - 5:50pm - Hot Dub Time Machine

6:20pm - 7:05pm - Ella Henderson

7:35pm - 8:25pm - Melanie C

9:05pm - 10:25pm - Primal Scream