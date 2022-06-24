Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will not be performing at the annual music festival but they are hoping to still perform at Castle Howard this weekend

Electronic music duo the Chemical Brothers have announced that they won’t be performing at Glastonbury festival tonight due to illness.

They took to Twitter hours before they were due to begin a DJ set at the annual music festival to let fans know they would not be able to attend due to coronavirus .

The duo were meant to take to the stage tonight for a two-hour set, starting at 11pm on Friday 24 June and ending at 1am on Saturday 25 June.

So, what exactly led to the Chemical Brothers pulling out of the show, what have they said about it, how have fans responded and are they still going on tour?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why have the Chemical Brothers pulled out of Glastonbury?

The Chemical Brothers, made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, have been forced to pull out of their scheduled appearance at Glastonbury festival because Rowlands is suffering from Covid-19 and is not fit to DJ.

What did the Chemical Brothers say in their statement?

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons issued a statement to apologise to fans, saying that Tom needs more time to rest and recover after contracting the virus.

They released the statement to their official Twitter page.

They said: “We are very sorry to announce that we won’t be DJing at Arcadia this evening at Glastonbury.

“We were so excited to be back in the fields and to celebrate the return of the festival, as we were to be playing in Cork on Thursday night.

“We were hoping that more days of rest would allow Tom to recover from Covid, this hasn’t so far been the case.

‘“We are hoping that Tom will recover in time to play the scheduled Castle Howard show in York on Sunday and will update with progress as soon as possible via our social channels.

“We share the disappointment and frustration at not being able to do what we do with all of you.’

“Love is all, Tom & Ed.”

Have the Chemical Brothers had to pull out of any more performances?

Glastonbury is not the only performance the Chemical Brothers have had to pull out of due to ill health.

They were forced to cancel a gig in Ireland just two days before taking to the stage earlier this week.

Will the Chemical Brothers be performing at Castle Howard?

It remains unclear if Rowlands condition will improve enough for him to be able to perform at a scheduled performance at Castle Howard, York, on Sunday 26 June.

In the statement, the pair said they were hoping he would recover in time.

For all the latest information about this performance and whether or not it is going ahead, fans are advised to visit the Chemical Brothers’ Twitter page .

The band have assured fans they will keep their social media pages updated on whether or not the performance will go ahead as soon as possible.

Are the Chemical Brothers still going on tour?

The band are due to head to Poland on Saturday 2 July for the European leg of their headline tour.

The band have not said anything about their tour at the time of writing, and it is hoped that it will go ahead as planned.

For all the latest information on the tour, fans are advised to visit the Chemical Brothers’ Twitter page .

What have fans said?

Fans were quick to send well wishes to the pair, and said they hoped Rowlands will make a quick recovery.

One person wrote: “Wishing you all well and speedy recoveries. You must be beyond gutted. I really do feel for you and the team.”

Another said: “Rest up Tom I’m coming Sunday, had it myself recently. First two days were rough and another two to feel level again, hope it’s the same for you.”

One fan said: “Absolutely love you guys, hope Tom makes a speedy recovery and hoping to see you guys Sunday”

Another person said: “Get well soon, Tom. Fingers crossed for Sunday, but health comes first.”

Who are the Chemical Brothers?

The Chemical Brothers are an English electronic music duo formed by Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons in Manchester in 1989.

They were pioneers in bringing the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture.

Their debut album Exit Planet Dust (1995) went on to sell over a million copies worldwide.

In the UK, they have had six No. 1 albums and 13 Top 20 singles, including two No. 1 hits.