A music festival was briefly stopped after a drummer collapsed on stage and needed CPR.

Thousands of fans were watching The Christians at the On The Waterfront at Liverpool’s Pier Head last night when drummer Lionel Duke suffered a cardiac arrest.

Medics rushed onto the stage and did four rounds of CPR on the 58-year-old after singer Garry Christian shouted for help.

A privacy screen was erected on stage and a message was put up on an LED screen which said: “We appreciate your patience and understanding. Medical staff are with the performer, and we will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Lionel Duke, the drummer with The Christians, who had a cardiac arrest during the band's set at the On the Waterfront festival in Liverpool on Sunday, June 22 | Emma Roberts/The Christians/Facebook

Mr Duke was taken out of the venue on a stretcher and taken to Broadgreen hospital in an ambulance.

The band's manager Emma Roberts - who is the wife of Garry - told MailOnline that Mr Duke had had a lifesaving operation and was in an induced coma.

The Christians posted on their Facebook page that they were still 'awaiting news' as the band thanked the 'phenomenal team of medics' at the festival that rushed to 'help our poor Lionel'.

Underneath, a fan commented: “It was terrifying to see poor Lionel slump forward. I was so proud of the respect the Liverpool crowd showed falling silent, no photos and many people turned around. We were kept updated, and Sting sang ‘Fragile' after asking us all to hold Lionel in our thoughts. Wishing him a speedy recovery. He is in good hands at Broadgreen.”

The Christians were performing before Sting on Sunday night, and the former Police frontman was given the band's blessing to perform. He said he was 'praying' Mr Duke was 'going to be fine' before dedicating his last song - How Fragile We Are - to the drummer.

Ms Roberts told MailOnline she had been chatting to Mr Duke before the show and there were no signs of illness.

“He goes swimming every day, and he used to be a bouncer so he does loads of exercise... we are all just really shocked and very upset,” she said.

“He's just a lovely guy and we are all really sad,' she said. “We are devastated for Lionel. It's horrible for him, but we are just thrilled that he is ok at the moment. We just hope he is ok tomorrow. The team [at the festival]... I couldn't believe how good they were. There were so many medics on stage really quickly.'