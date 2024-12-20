There are only hours left until we learn which song will be the Christmas number one.

Wham! and Mariah Carey’s Christmas perennials are in the running for the coveted title, while new tracks from Tom Grennan, Gracie Abrams and Bruno Mars are also in the mix. And there is a late rush of betting for an anti-government song, too.

The race kicked off last week with sales and streams to be counted and announced on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart show, which runs from 4pm to 5.45pm today.

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in a promotional shoot for the Wham! Christmas single Last Christmas | Blink Films/Sony Music

Last Christmas from Wham! duo George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley led the pack after celebrating 40 years since the track’s release earlier this month.

The current top ten, from top to bottom, is: Last Christmas - Wham!

That’s So True - Gracie Abrams

All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

APT - Rose and Bruno Mars

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

It Can’t be Christmas - Tom Grennan

Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms

Fairytale of New York - Pogues ft Kirsty MacColl

Santa Tell Me - Ariana Grande

Underneath the Tree - Kelly Clarkson

Last Christmas was famously beaten to Christmas number one in 1984 by Band Aid’s charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas? and eventually reached the top spot in the UK in 2021 – 36 years after its release. The track also secured the Christmas number one title last year, making history as the longest journey to make it to the top spot in time for Christmas Day. Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You presented stiff competition for the top spot as it marked three decades since its release in 1994. It comes after it was announced that the pop star will make her radio presenting debut with a show on BBC Radio 2 on Christmas Day, playing festive classics from artists who have inspired her including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston.

Also in the mix for the Christmas number one was British star Grennan with his new track It Can’t Be Christmas. The singer-songwriter shared a video on social media which documented him having the words “Christmas No.1 2024 is…” tattooed on his right thigh. Grennan later appeared on BBC Radio 1 telling Greg James that he will get himself tattooed on his leg if he wins the top spot, but will ink a permanent tribute to whoever scores the Christmas number one.

US musician Abrams was also in the race with her hit song That’s So True, while Rose and Mars’ track APT is also in the hunt.

Five-time Christmas number one champion LadBaby were out of the running this year, having dominated the competition with their sausage roll-themed singles between 2018 and 2022.

William Hill says that a track protesting about the Labour government’s decision to cut the winter fuel allowance could make the top spot. Last Christmas is the overwhelming favourite but Freezing this Christmas by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers are now second favourite at 12/1, ahead of Mariah Carey and Gracie Abrams.

Wham! – 1/16

Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers – 12/1

Gracie Abrams – 33/1

Mariah Carey – 33/1

BAR – 40/1