Coachella has revealed its highly anticipated lineup for 2025, with Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and Green Day set to headline the iconic music festival.

The star-studded roster also includes Missy Elliott, The Prodigy, Charli XCX, Jimmy Eat World, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kraftwerk.

The event will take place over two weekends, April 11–13 and April 18–20, in Indio, California. Lady Gaga, known for hits like Poker Face and Bad Romance, will headline both Fridays of the festival. This marks her second time headlining Coachella, following her 2017 appearance, when she stepped in for Beyoncé.

Green Day, the legendary pop-punk band behind American Idiot and Boulevard of Broken Dreams, will top the bill on Saturdays - marking the first ever Coachella performance in their 37-year career.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said: “Death, taxes, and rock ’n’ roll. In this world gone sideways, we know one thing for certain: rock ’n’ roll is forever, and its spirit is needed now more than ever. So bring your rage, your hope, and your loudest voice. Coachella, let’s have the time of our lives.”

Post Malone will close out the festival on Sundays, finally headlining after multiple past performances at the event.

Hip-hop star Travis Scott will also take part, though not in a traditional set. Billed as “Travis Scott designs the desert,” he will perform an immersive experience titled CactusCon following Green Day’s Saturday performances.

This marks a notable return for Travis Scott, who was originally scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was rebooked for 2022 but was removed from the lineup following the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, where 10 people were killed in a crowd crush.

What is Coachella?

Coachella, officially known as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, is one of the world’s most renowned music festivals. The annual festival, held in California's Coachella Valley, made its debut in 1999 and has since grown into one of the largest and most renowned music festivals globally.

Thousands of attendees from around the world gather in Indio, California each April for the music festival, which features multiple genres, including rock, hip-hop, electronic, indie, and beyond. For 2025’s full lineup, visit the Coachella website.

Presale tickets start on Friday (November 22) on its official website.