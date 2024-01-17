Coachella has released it's full lineup for 2024 including Blur, Tyler, The Creator and Grimes

Coachella 2024 lineup: Blur, Tyler, The Creator & Grimes set to play Indio festival- full list of artists

US music festival Coachella has released its full lineup for 2024 with Blur, No Doubt and Grimes featured on the bill. The annual event - which takes place in Indio, California - has confirmed Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat as headliners.

Coachella 2024 will once again run across two weekends, with the first round of artists taking to the stage from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Aside from Blur, there are a number of UK acts featured on the bill including Black Country, New Road, Jungle, Bicep, and Olivia Dean.

But who else has been confirmed on the Coachella 2024 lineup? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the lineup for Coachella 2024?

Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat top the bill for Coachella 2024. Here is the full lineup of artists performing at Coachella and the scheduled day:

Friday (April 12 & 19)

Lana Del Rey

Peso PlumaLil Uzi Vert

Justice

Bizzarp

Deftones

ATEEZ

Everything Always

Peggy Gou

Young Miko

Sabrina Carpenter

Anti Up

Steve Angello

Ken Carson

Skepta

Faye Webster

Tyla

YOASOBI

Cloonee

Gorgon City

Tinashe

ANOTR

L’Impératrice

Suki Waterhouse

Lovejoy

Brittany Howard

Chappell Roan

Chlöe

The Japanese House

Black Country, New Road

Adriatique

BLOND:ISH

The Beths

NEIL FRANCES

Clown Core

Mall Grab

Kevin De Vries x Kölsch

Kokoroko

Eartheater

Narrow Head

Son Rompe Pera

Ben Sterling

Upchuck

Keyspan

Saturday (April 13 & 20)

Tyler, The Creator

Blur

Ice Spice

Gesaffelstein

Sublime

Jungle

Dom Dolla

Bleachers

Grimes

Jon Batiste

LE SSERAFIM

Charlotte de Witte

ISOxo & Knock2

Santa Fe Klan

Blxst

Purple Disco Machine

The Drums

Skream & Benga

Destroy Lonely

Orbital

Kevin Abstract

The Aquabats

Kevin Kaarl

RAYE

The Red Pears

FLO

The Blessed Madonna

Hatusne Miku

SPINALL

Palace

The Adicts

Thuy

Oneohtrix Point Never

Young Fathers

Kenya Grace

Patrick Mason

The Last Dinner Party

Bar Italia

Reinier Zonneveld

Saint Levant

Mahmut Orhan

Ame x Marcel Dettmann

Brutalismus 3000

Erika de Casier

Girl Ultra

Maz

Depresion Sonora

Will Clarke

Militarie Gun

Rebüke

Mandv.

Indiana

Kimonos

Sunday (April 14 & 21)

Doja Cat

J Balvin

Jhené Aiko

Khruangbin

Carin León

Anyma

John Summit

Lil Yachty

DJ SNAKE

LUDMILLA

The Rose

AP Dhillon

Reneé Rapp

Bebe Rexha

Coi Leray

NAV

Terns

BICEP

Victoria Monét

Taking Back Sunday

88RISING FUTURES

ARTBAT

Atarashii Gakko!

Boy Harsher

Barry Can’t Swim

Olivia Dean

Latin Mafia

Two Shell

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Folamour

Jockstrap

Carlita

Mdou Moctar

Eddie Zuko

Adam Ten x Mita Gami

YG Marley

Eli & Fur

Flight Facilities

DJ Seinfeld

Tita Lau

Bb trickz

feeble little horse

JOPLYN

jjuujjuu

How to get tickets for Coachella 2024?

Presale tickets for Coachella 2024 will go on sale from 11am on Friday, January 19 via the Coachella website. These passes typically sell out very quickly.

If you don't manage to grab a ticket, there is a waitlist and fan-to-fan ticket exchange system, where you may be lucky in grabbing unwanted tickets for the event’s weekends.