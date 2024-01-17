Coachella 2024 lineup: Blur, Tyler, The Creator & Grimes set to play Indio festival - full list of artists
Coachella has released it's full lineup for 2024 including Blur, Tyler, The Creator and Grimes
US music festival Coachella has released its full lineup for 2024 with Blur, No Doubt and Grimes featured on the bill. The annual event - which takes place in Indio, California - has confirmed Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat as headliners.
Coachella 2024 will once again run across two weekends, with the first round of artists taking to the stage from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Aside from Blur, there are a number of UK acts featured on the bill including Black Country, New Road, Jungle, Bicep, and Olivia Dean.
But who else has been confirmed on the Coachella 2024 lineup? Here's everything you need to know.
What is the lineup for Coachella 2024?
Lana Del Ray, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat top the bill for Coachella 2024. Here is the full lineup of artists performing at Coachella and the scheduled day:
Friday (April 12 & 19)
- Lana Del Rey
- Peso PlumaLil Uzi Vert
- Justice
- Bizzarp
- Deftones
- ATEEZ
- Everything Always
- Peggy Gou
- Young Miko
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Anti Up
- Steve Angello
- Ken Carson
- Skepta
- Faye Webster
- Tyla
- YOASOBI
- Cloonee
- Gorgon City
- Tinashe
- ANOTR
- L’Impératrice
- Suki Waterhouse
- Lovejoy
- Brittany Howard
- Chappell Roan
- Chlöe
- The Japanese House
- Black Country, New Road
- Adriatique
- BLOND:ISH
- The Beths
- NEIL FRANCES
- Clown Core
- Mall Grab
- Kevin De Vries x Kölsch
- Kokoroko
- Eartheater
- Narrow Head
- Son Rompe Pera
- Ben Sterling
- Upchuck
- Keyspan
Saturday (April 13 & 20)
- Tyler, The Creator
- Blur
- Ice Spice
- Gesaffelstein
- Sublime
- Jungle
- Dom Dolla
- Bleachers
- Grimes
- Jon Batiste
- LE SSERAFIM
- Charlotte de Witte
- ISOxo & Knock2
- Santa Fe Klan
- Blxst
- Purple Disco Machine
- The Drums
- Skream & Benga
- Destroy Lonely
- Orbital
- Kevin Abstract
- The Aquabats
- Kevin Kaarl
- RAYE
- The Red Pears
- FLO
- The Blessed Madonna
- Hatusne Miku
- SPINALL
- Palace
- The Adicts
- Thuy
- Oneohtrix Point Never
- Young Fathers
- Kenya Grace
- Patrick Mason
- The Last Dinner Party
- Bar Italia
- Reinier Zonneveld
- Saint Levant
- Mahmut Orhan
- Ame x Marcel Dettmann
- Brutalismus 3000
- Erika de Casier
- Girl Ultra
- Maz
- Depresion Sonora
- Will Clarke
- Militarie Gun
- Rebüke
- Mandv.
- Indiana
- Kimonos
Sunday (April 14 & 21)
- Doja Cat
- J Balvin
- Jhené Aiko
- Khruangbin
- Carin León
- Anyma
- John Summit
- Lil Yachty
- DJ SNAKE
- LUDMILLA
- The Rose
- AP Dhillon
- Reneé Rapp
- Bebe Rexha
- Coi Leray
- NAV
- Terns
- BICEP
- Victoria Monét
- Taking Back Sunday
- 88RISING FUTURES
- ARTBAT
- Atarashii Gakko!
- Boy Harsher
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Olivia Dean
- Latin Mafia
- Two Shell
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Folamour
- Jockstrap
- Carlita
- Mdou Moctar
- Eddie Zuko
- Adam Ten x Mita Gami
- YG Marley
- Eli & Fur
- Flight Facilities
- DJ Seinfeld
- Tita Lau
- Bb trickz
- feeble little horse
- JOPLYN
- jjuujjuu
How to get tickets for Coachella 2024?
Presale tickets for Coachella 2024 will go on sale from 11am on Friday, January 19 via the Coachella website. These passes typically sell out very quickly.
If you don't manage to grab a ticket, there is a waitlist and fan-to-fan ticket exchange system, where you may be lucky in grabbing unwanted tickets for the event’s weekends.
General admission costs between $599 and $649, depending on when you purchase the tickets. Shuttle combo tickets cost $719 to $769. Meanwhile VIP will set you back $1,399.
