Californian singer and musician Cola Boyy - real name Matthew Urango - has died aged 34, his label has confirmed. The self-described 'disabled disco innovator' passed away peacefully on Sunday (March 17), Record Makers wrote on social media.

The label wrote: “He was quite a soul, a man with no age, a childlike spirit with the musicality of an old legend. His lyrics, his melodies, the sound of his voice: every side of his music was unique and timeless..."

Urango was born with spina bifida, scoliosis, and kyphosis, as well as club foot. He passionately advocated for disability rights, as well as for people of colour with the organisations Todo Poder Al Pueblo and APOC (Anarchist People Of Colour).

In 2018, Urango released his debut EP, 'Black Boogie Neon' and his solo LP, Prosthetic Boombox, in 2021. He appeared on The Avalanches 2020 album, ‘We Will Always Love You’, providing vocals alongside Karen Carpenter for the track 'We Go On'.

The Australian electronic duo paid tribute to the artist in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The post reads: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and collaborator Matthew Urango @ColaBoyy.

"Matthew was the most effervescent, hilarious, talented & passionate guy you could ever meet. He was a man of his convictions and of his word. He will be greatly missed by so many and we send all our love today to his friends and family."

In 2018, MGMT invited Cola Boyy on their tour, during which they grew close. The psych-rock duo later produced and performed on his track 'Kid Born in Space'.