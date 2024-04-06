Colt Ford on stage in 2019 (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Georgia Music Foundation)

Following a performance in Arizona last week, country music star Colt Ford suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised.

The singer’s team have said Ford is doing well, despite being taken to the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Centre in Mesa, Arizona following a medical issue that occurred after the singer's performance at Dierks Bentley's Whisky Row in Gilbert on Thursday night (4 April). His representative confirmed to TMZ that he is stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TMZ are speculating that myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune condition with which Ford was diagnosed with in 2022, contributed to his heart attack, but this is unconfirmed.

In severe cases of myasthenia gravis, respiratory muscles can become weakened, leading to respiratory failure. If breathing difficulties are severe and prolonged, this can lead to decreased oxygen supply to the heart muscle, which could potentially contribute to heart problems, including heart attacks.

Some medications used to manage myasthenia gravis, such as corticosteroids or immunosuppressants, can also have side effects that increase the risk of cardiovascular problems, including hypertension, arrhythmia or increased cholesterol levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colt Ford is an American country music artist, known for his unique blend of country, Southern rock, and hip-hop influences. He was born Jason Farris Brown on 27 August 1969, in Athens, Georgia. Before pursuing a career in music, Ford was a professional golfer.