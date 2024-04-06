Country star Colt Ford hospitalised after heart attack following Arizona performance - how is he doing?
Following a performance in Arizona last week, country music star Colt Ford suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised.
The singer’s team have said Ford is doing well, despite being taken to the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Centre in Mesa, Arizona following a medical issue that occurred after the singer's performance at Dierks Bentley's Whisky Row in Gilbert on Thursday night (4 April). His representative confirmed to TMZ that he is stable.
TMZ are speculating that myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune condition with which Ford was diagnosed with in 2022, contributed to his heart attack, but this is unconfirmed.
In severe cases of myasthenia gravis, respiratory muscles can become weakened, leading to respiratory failure. If breathing difficulties are severe and prolonged, this can lead to decreased oxygen supply to the heart muscle, which could potentially contribute to heart problems, including heart attacks.
Some medications used to manage myasthenia gravis, such as corticosteroids or immunosuppressants, can also have side effects that increase the risk of cardiovascular problems, including hypertension, arrhythmia or increased cholesterol levels.
Colt Ford is an American country music artist, known for his unique blend of country, Southern rock, and hip-hop influences. He was born Jason Farris Brown on 27 August 1969, in Athens, Georgia. Before pursuing a career in music, Ford was a professional golfer.
Ford's music often features themes related to rural life, Southern culture and the working class. He gained significant attention with his debut album ‘Ride Through the Country’ in 2008, which received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.
