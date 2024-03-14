Music Festival 2024: List of cancelled or postponed UK festivals - with 100 at permanent risk without action

The number of UK music festivals forced to postpone or cancel their 2024 edition has now surpassed 20, as organisers are under more financial strain than ever. A recent report issued by the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) found 100 of the nation’s festivals could disappear in 2024 without intervention.

It's not just the upcoming festival season that is troubling organisers, with some taking the tough decision to scrap their event entirely for the foreseeable future.

After 26 years, Herefordshire’s Nozstock Hidden Valley is offering fans a last dance due to "soaring costs" and "financial risk", while Gloucestershire's Nibley Festival will celebrate its 16th and final birthday party, caused by "increasing costs against a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis".

John Rostron, CEO of AIF, reacted to the news: “It’s with grave concern that we again sound the alarm to Government upon passing this critical milestone. UK festivals are disappearing at a worrying rate, and we as a nation are witnessing the erosion of one of our most successful and unique cultural industry sectors."

In 2023, a total of 36 festivals were cancelled before they opened their gates and this year is on course to set a new record. According to AIF research, it’s expected that the UK could see over 100 festivals disappear in 2024 if no action is taken to ease financial pressures across the board.

Mr Rostron added: "We have done the research: a reduction of VAT to 5% on festival tickets over the next three years is a conservative, targeted and temporary measure that would save almost all of the festival businesses that are likely to fall by the wayside this year and many more over the years to come. We need this intervention now.”

At the start of February, The AIF launched a new campaign for a VAT reduction on festival tickets that would save many event promoters from closure. If the 5% For Festivals campaign is successful, VAT on ticket sales will be lowered from 20% to 5% for the next three years, allowing promoters and organisers the opportunity to recoup costs and rebuild their festivals.

List of cancelled or postponed UK Festivals 2024

Here's a breakdown of all the UK music festivals that have either postponed or cancelled their 2024 edition, or are hosting their final year: