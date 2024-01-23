Griselda's Conway The Machine announces trio of UK shows in 2024 to celebrate 'Won't He Do It' album

Conway The Machine has announced a trio of UK shows in April 2024. The Griselda Records' rapper is hitting the road in support of his third studio album, 'Won't He Do It', released last year.

Conway The Machine - real name Desmond Price - is a rapper from Buffalo, New York. He released his debut LP 'From King To A God' in 2020 and his sophomore album, 'God Don't Make Mistakes', in 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about Conway The Machine's upcoming UK tour including a full list of dates and how to get tickets.

Conway The Machine UK tour dates 2024

Conway The Machine will begin his UK tour at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum before heading to Bristol and concluding the run of show's at Manchester's O2 Ritz venue. Here's the full list of UK tour dates.

April 10 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town

April 12 - Bristol O2 Academy

April 13 - Manchester O2 Ritz

How to get tickets for Conway The Machine's 2024 UK tour

Tickets for Conway The Machine's UK tour will go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, January 25. Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.

O2 customers can access presale for the US rapper's tour now via the O2 Priority website.