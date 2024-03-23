Country music icon George Strait 'loses two family members' in one day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

George Strait has paid tribute to two of his "music family members" who both sadly died hours apart. The renowned country music figure, aged 71, is grieving the departure of his valued bandmate, Gene Elders, and his trusted manager, Ervine "Erv" Woolsey, who both passed away on Thursday (March 21).

Sharing the news on Instagram, George posted a photo of him and Gene - the accomplished fiddle and mandolin player in his band since 1984 - on stage. The post read: "Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv." "All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won't ever be the same without our brother Gene."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We loved him so much," he added. "Go play with Mike again Geno. We'll come join you guys later. - George Strait."

Strait revealed the passing of his manager of 45 years, Ervine Woolsey, through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a nostalgic snapshot of the duo. Woolsey is celebrated for his pivotal role in shaping George's illustrious career from its inception.

Strait said: "My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn't overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much."

"We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won't ever be the same without him," he concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad