Toby Keith dead: Country singer passes away at 62 following battle with cancer

Country music star Toby Keith has died "peacefully" at the age of 62, his official X account said in a statement on Tuesday (February 6). The music legend - known for "Should've Been a Cowboy" - was diagnosed with stomach cancer in June 2022.

The statement read: "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

In January, Keith spoke to News 9 about his battle with stomach cancer and his journey with 'chemo, radiation, and surgery'. He said: "I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened.

"I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way," Keith said.