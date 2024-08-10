Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

God bless the band? After this performance, it's the least they deserve

That’s because Courteeners well and truly welcomed themselves back to the Newquay stage with an action packed hour long set. They’ve been busy over the summer, and a taste of their new album ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ was provided with the single ‘Solitude of the Night Bus’.

This new track was slid in amongst a selection of songs that have been produced throughout the band’s 18 year career. A polished performance saw the likes of ‘Take Over The World’ and ‘Modern Love’. These are songs that have been played in indie bars and clubs for years, and although the band behind them are more seasoned these days, they’ve not lost the raw charm that made us fall in love with them in the first place.

The band filtered on the stage all in sunglasses, the piercing setting sun making these still absolutely necessary even at 7.45pm. The expectant wait for what kind of set Courteeners would give us all was nearly over.

‘Bide Your Time’ and ‘Are You In Love With A Notion’ also firmly fit into this category of tunes you know and love by this band from Middleton, Greater Manchester. They have been a constant presence on the indie music scene, and to thousands standing in this field in Newquay, soaking up the setting sun, they showed why they are still very much a band to sit up and listen to.

Front man Liam Fray stopped the set rather abruptly to say that the band fancied a cigarette break- giving him the opportunity to whip out his acoustic guitar and play the only cover of the night. Before starting ‘It Must Be Love’ by Madness, Fray called on people to hug their loved ones- and if they weren't there, to hug their best mate.

The epitome of a night in a sticky-floored indie club is listening to certain tunes that almost feel timeless. One of these is Courteeners’ ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and just before they bid farewell to Boardmasters, Fray kicked off a rousing rendition. They’ll be back very soon with a UK tour and a whole new album, but this was a nice way for fans old and new to wet their appetite ahead of everything that ‘Pink Cactus Cafe’ has to offer.

This was a big moment for myself, as it was after years of attempts the first occasion of seeing Courtneeners live. It perhaps shouldn’t have taken me to need to drive to Cornwall to do so, and if not for a lost phone incident in Benicassim in 2017 I would have seen them a long time ago.

Nevertheless, it was worth the wait and needless to say this set will be the favourite of many people watching on this Boardmasters weekend. The sun slipped behind low clouds on the horizon as Fray and the band bid farewell, but promised they would be back soon.