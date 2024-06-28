Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shifty Shellshock, who was the frontman for the rap-rock band Crazy Town, was found dead at the age of 49 in his Los Angeles home.

Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, founded Crazy Town alongside best friend Bret Mazure in Los Angeles in 1999, the band were best known for the song, Butterfly. He had previously spoken about his issues with addition and on 28 April, posted on Instagram about his sobriety and said that “I’m a lover than a fighter …but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful.” Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death has now been revealed, Howie Hubberman, the manager of Crazy Town told People magazine that he had died of an accidental drug overdose and revealed to them that “Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions.

Shifty Shellshock, who was the frontman for the rap-rock band Crazy Town, was found dead at the age of 49 in his Los Angeles home. | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howie Hubberman went on to say that"We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to People magazine, a toxicology report is still pending, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has yet to officially reveal the cause of Shifty Shellshock’s death.

Crazy Town’s most well known song Butterly hit Number 1 in the U.S. Billboard charts and the band reformed in 2007 after going on hiatus following their second album Darkhouse in 2003. Shifty Shellshock was born in 1974, his mother Leslie Brooks was a model whilst his father directed the 1973 concert film Ladies and Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones.

The BBC reported that “In 2012, he was arrested for domestic abuse and cocaine possession. In the same year, he was also taken to hospital after losing consciousness, and fell into a coma before recovering.”