Creamfields North 2023: stage lineups, resale ticketing information and the weather during the festival

Creamfields North 2023 is only a mere few days away, so who is playing on what day so you can mark your iCalendar nice and early?

Benjamin Jackson
2 minutes ago

While many guitar-based music fans may be making the sojourn to Leeds and Reading this bank holiday weekend, many others who recall a halcyon time of the “clubland” and the rise of the superclubs such as Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound will be venturing up to the North West instead. 

Creamfields North 2023 is set to take place this weekend, once again setting up shop at Daresbury Estate, for four days of solid dance anthems and responsible hedonism. Key word - responsible.

With the headliners already announced months earlier in the form of Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta, a look over the official line up while typing out who is playing on what day (sorry, stage times aren’t available as of yet), saw a number of names catch our attention here at PeopleWorld

For example, hot off the success of his television series “Hijack,” Idris Elba will be performing over the weekend, while one of dance music’s biggest deities, Carl Cox, will be once again demonstrating why he is an icon in the UK clubland scene.

A number of stages over the weekend are also curated by some of dance music’s most recognisable names; Nina Kraviz, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong and even Diplo headlining the Higher Ground stages have acted as a form of signal-boosting some of the genre’s best up-and-coming artists. We’re pretty keen to see how Schak handles his appearance, going from playing on ferries and buses in Newcastle to now one of the largest platforms for dance music.

So who is playing on what day, when can you enter both the camp grounds or the arena itself on each day, and more importantly - have you missed out on last chance tickets? PeopleWorld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about Creamfields North 2023. 

Who is playing what stage on what day at Creamfields North 2023?

Though Creamfields are being coy about the times the artists are set to play over the weekend, their official app has at this time of writing announced what days artists will be performing and on what stage.

Thursday August 24 2023

Cream Terrace

  • Sick Individuals
  • Bing Players
  • Cuebrick
  • Magnificence
  • Next Generation Noise
  • Jay Hayton

Rong

  • Richard Durand
  • M.I.K.E Push
  • Renegade System
  • Will ReesTyler Jack
  • Anselli

Nation

  • DJ Q
  • Jamie Duggan
  • Danny T
  • Charlotte Devaney
  • Ryan Spicer
  • Matt Thiss

Cream

  • Cedric Gervais
  • Kryder
  • B-Jones
  • Kimmic
  • Woody Cook
  • Leena Punks

Friday August 25 2023

Carl Cox performs onstage during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )Carl Cox performs onstage during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )
Arc

  • Martin Garrix
  • Don Diablo
  • Belters Only
  • Amelia Preston

Steel Yard

  • Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)
  • Peggy Gou
  • Black Coffee
  • Franky Wah
  • Ida Engberg
  • Mike Davies

Mega Arena

  • Ben Nicky
  • W&W
  • Da Tweekaz
  • Darren Styles
  • Multunes
  • Juicy M
  • Ian Redman & MC Cover

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

  • Jamie Jones
  • Loco Dice
  • Mochakk
  • Archie Hamilton
  • Manda Moor

Andy C Presents

  • Andy C (featuring MC Tonn Piper)
  • Hybrid Minds
  • Friction
  • K Motionz
  • Serum B2B Mozey
  • A Little Sound
  • Gray
  • James Hiraeth

Nina Kraviz & Friends

  • Nina Kraviz
  • Deborah de Luca
  • Paula Temple
  • Adiel
  • Aadja

Pepsi Max

  • Ferry Corsten
  • John O’Callaghan
  • Trance Wax
  • Craig Connelly
  • Nifra
  • Gentech
  • Amy Wiles
  • Stephen Kirkwood

Full On

  • Brennan Heart
  • Warface
  • David Rust
  • Andy Whitby (featuring MC Finchy)
  • Anime
  • Keltek
  • Reklus
  • Hannah Taylor

Casa Bacardi

  • Melvo Maptiste
  • Mix-Stress
  • Hyslop
  • Joe Fearon
  • Si Cousens
  • Terry Samuels

Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)

  • Molly Mouse
  • Mas Que Nada
  • Jesse James
  • Rob Crouch
  • The Page Twins
  • Pete James
  • Jimmy London
  • Murfi
  • JWalks on percussion

Saturday August 26 2023

British DJ Calvin Harris performs on stage during the "Sunny Hill Festival" in Pristina late on August 5, 2019. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) British DJ Calvin Harris performs on stage during the "Sunny Hill Festival" in Pristina late on August 5, 2019. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)
Arc

  • Calvin Harris
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Ben Hemsley
  • Tyson O’Brien
  • Millie Cotton
  • Rico

Horizon

  • David Guetta
  • Becky Hill
  • Oliver Heldens
  • Jonas Blue
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Counterpart

Steel Yard

  • Eric Prydz
  • Adam Beyer
  • Enrico Sangiuliano
  • Ewan McVicar
  • Cristoph
  • Eli Brown
  • SOSA
  • Yousef
  • Beccs Vernon

Mega Arena

  • Armin van Buuren
  • Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
  • Scooter
  • Vini Vici
  • Third Party
  • Teddy Cream
  • Anton Powers
  • Tom Williams
  • Leon Donnelly
  • Laalsa
  • Jake Smith

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

  • Patrick Topping
  • John Summit
  • Eats Everything
  • Hannah Laing
  • Schak
  • Sarah Story

Sub_Aural

  • Chase and Status (DJ Set A-Z)
  • Bou & B-Live
  • Dimension
  • Harriet Jaxxon
  • Hedex
  • Holy Goof
  • Koven
  • Luude
  • Mollie Collins
  • North Base
  • Sub Focus
  • Andy Max
  • Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly

Higher Ground

  • Diplo
  • Idris Elba
  • Eliza Rose
  • Paul Woolford
  • Cici
  • Sean Hughes

All Gone Pete Tong (hosted by Pete Tong)

  • Amelie Lens
  • Pete Tong
  • Hot Since 82
  • VTSS
  • Chloe Caillet
  • Kiimi
  • Monaco
  • Gareth Wyn
  • Phonix

Pepsi Max presents Rong

  • Bryan Kearney
  • Giuseppe Ottaviani
  • Billy Gillies
  • Factor B
  • Daxson
  • Symmetrik
  • Liam Wilson
  • Shugz

Casa Bacardi

  • Jodie Harsh
  • Tyson O’Brien
  • Rio Tashan
  • Katy Alex
  • Paul Nunn
  • James Glover
  • Tony Hughes

Hospitality (hosted by The Garden Party)

  • Molly Mouse
  • Mas Que Nada
  • Jesse James
  • Rob Crouch
  • The Page Twins
  • Pete James
  • Jimmy London
  • Murfi
  • JWalks on percussion

Sunday August 27 2023

(L-R) of Swedish House Mafia entertain guests at the after party for the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The after party followed a headline performance by Beyonce and culminated in a spectacular firework display. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)(L-R) of Swedish House Mafia entertain guests at the after party for the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The after party followed a headline performance by Beyonce and culminated in a spectacular firework display. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Arc

  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Example
  • Joel Corry
  • Sam Divine
  • Arielle Free
  • Zok
  • Kaci Lea

Horizon

  • Tiesto
  • DJ Snake
  • Solardo
  • Lost Frequencies
  • Carta
  • Lucia Cors
  • Andy Joyce

Steel Yard

  • Camelphat
  • Arbat
  • Kolsch
  • Massaon
  • Layla Benitez
  • James Organ
  • Lopez

Fatboy Slim Loves

  • Fatboy Slim
  • Vintage Culture
  • LP Giobbi
  • Sally C
  • Emerald
  • Rob Harnetty
  • Lee Bullock
  • Toriah

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

  • Four Tet
  • East End Dubs
  • Chris Stussy
  • ALISHA
  • GW Harrison
  • Scaramouche

SHINE

  • I Hate Models
  • Samba Boys
  • blk.
  • Frazi.er
  • Mark Blair
  • Sara Landry
  • Fionn Curran
  • Thelma
  • Reboot DJ’s

MK presents

  • MK
  • LF System
  • Cloonee
  • Mau P
  • HoneyLuv
  • George Last
  • Unique New York

Pepsi Max

  • Paul Oakenfold
  • Aly & Fila
  • Will Atkinson
  • Mauro Picotto
  • Ben Gold
  • Christina Novelli
  • Ciaran Mcauley
  • Maria Healy
  • Danny Eaton

Goodgreef Xtra Hard (hosted by MC Shocker)

  • Angerfist
  • TNT
  • DJ Isaac
  • Mish
  • Alex Kidd
  • Klubfiller (featuring MC Storm)
  • Paul Clark
  • Phil Mackintosh
  • Healy

Casa Bacardi

  • Girls Don’t Sync
  • Loeca
  • Driia
  • Biianco
  • Toriah
  • Beccs Bernon
  • Lucia Cors

Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)

  • Molly Mouse
  • Mas Que Nada
  • Jesse James
  • Rob Crouch
  • The Page Twins
  • Pete James
  • Jimmy London
  • Murfi
  • JWalks on percussion

What time will gates open at Creamfields North 2023?

Gate times across the event are as follows

Day ticket entry

  • Friday, August 25: 3:00pm 
  • Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm
  • Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Arena Opening

  • Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm
  • Friday, August 25: 3:00pm 
  • Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm
  • Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Curfews

  • Thursday, August 24 11:30pm
  • Friday, August 25: 11:30pm
  • Saturday, August 26: 4:30am
  • Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm

Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.

Are there any tickets left for Creamfields North 2023?

David Guetta performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)David Guetta performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Believe it or not, there are some standard day tickets available as of writing through Ticketmaster, however for those wishing for camping tickets or picking up a resale ticket for those who can no longer attend or did not complete purchasing their tickets through a deposit scheme, Creamfields North 2023’s advice is to sign up to their newsletter for updates on the resale process.

What is the weather forecast going to be for Creamfields North 2023?

The Met Office’s summary of the weather over Bank Holiday weekend states that the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers through the period. Showers could turn heavy at times, carrying the risk of thunder with some strong winds at times. Turning a little cooler.”

  • Thursday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening (19c/11c)
  • Friday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning (18c/13c)
  • Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)
  • Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)

The pollen count for those ravers with allergies will be low across the weekend, so save your hands for throwing shapes rather than wiping your nose and your eyes.

