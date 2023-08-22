Creamfields North 2023 is only a mere few days away, so who is playing on what day so you can mark your iCalendar nice and early?

While many guitar-based music fans may be making the sojourn to Leeds and Reading this bank holiday weekend, many others who recall a halcyon time of the “clubland” and the rise of the superclubs such as Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound will be venturing up to the North West instead.

Creamfields North 2023 is set to take place this weekend, once again setting up shop at Daresbury Estate, for four days of solid dance anthems and responsible hedonism. Key word - responsible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the headliners already announced months earlier in the form of Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta, a look over the official line up while typing out who is playing on what day (sorry, stage times aren’t available as of yet), saw a number of names catch our attention here at PeopleWorld.

For example, hot off the success of his television series “Hijack,” Idris Elba will be performing over the weekend, while one of dance music’s biggest deities, Carl Cox, will be once again demonstrating why he is an icon in the UK clubland scene.

A number of stages over the weekend are also curated by some of dance music’s most recognisable names; Nina Kraviz, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong and even Diplo headlining the Higher Ground stages have acted as a form of signal-boosting some of the genre’s best up-and-coming artists. We’re pretty keen to see how Schak handles his appearance, going from playing on ferries and buses in Newcastle to now one of the largest platforms for dance music.

So who is playing on what day, when can you enter both the camp grounds or the arena itself on each day, and more importantly - have you missed out on last chance tickets? PeopleWorld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about Creamfields North 2023.

Who is playing what stage on what day at Creamfields North 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though Creamfields are being coy about the times the artists are set to play over the weekend, their official app has at this time of writing announced what days artists will be performing and on what stage.

Thursday August 24 2023

Cream Terrace

Sick Individuals

Bing Players

Cuebrick

Magnificence

Next Generation Noise

Jay Hayton

Rong

Richard Durand

M.I.K.E Push

Renegade System

Will ReesTyler Jack

Anselli

Nation

DJ Q

Jamie Duggan

Danny T

Charlotte Devaney

Ryan Spicer

Matt Thiss

Cream

Cedric Gervais

Kryder

B-Jones

Kimmic

Woody Cook

Leena Punks

Friday August 25 2023

Carl Cox performs onstage during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )

Arc

Martin Garrix

Don Diablo

Belters Only

Amelia Preston

Steel Yard

Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)

Peggy Gou

Black Coffee

Franky Wah

Ida Engberg

Mike Davies

Mega Arena

Ben Nicky

W&W

Da Tweekaz

Darren Styles

Multunes

Juicy M

Ian Redman & MC Cover

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

Jamie Jones

Loco Dice

Mochakk

Archie Hamilton

Manda Moor

Andy C Presents

Andy C (featuring MC Tonn Piper)

Hybrid Minds

Friction

K Motionz

Serum B2B Mozey

A Little Sound

Gray

James Hiraeth

Nina Kraviz & Friends

Nina Kraviz

Deborah de Luca

Paula Temple

Adiel

Aadja

Pepsi Max

Ferry Corsten

John O’Callaghan

Trance Wax

Craig Connelly

Nifra

Gentech

Amy Wiles

Stephen Kirkwood

Full On

Brennan Heart

Warface

David Rust

Andy Whitby (featuring MC Finchy)

Anime

Keltek

Reklus

Hannah Taylor

Casa Bacardi

Melvo Maptiste

Mix-Stress

Hyslop

Joe Fearon

Si Cousens

Terry Samuels

Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)

Molly Mouse

Mas Que Nada

Jesse James

Rob Crouch

The Page Twins

Pete James

Jimmy London

Murfi

JWalks on percussion

Saturday August 26 2023

British DJ Calvin Harris performs on stage during the "Sunny Hill Festival" in Pristina late on August 5, 2019. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

Arc

Calvin Harris

Sonny Fodera

Ben Hemsley

Tyson O’Brien

Millie Cotton

Rico

Horizon

David Guetta

Becky Hill

Oliver Heldens

Jonas Blue

Jodie Harsh

Counterpart

Steel Yard

Eric Prydz

Adam Beyer

Enrico Sangiuliano

Ewan McVicar

Cristoph

Eli Brown

SOSA

Yousef

Beccs Vernon

Mega Arena

Armin van Buuren

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Scooter

Vini Vici

Third Party

Teddy Cream

Anton Powers

Tom Williams

Leon Donnelly

Laalsa

Jake Smith

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

Patrick Topping

John Summit

Eats Everything

Hannah Laing

Schak

Sarah Story

Sub_Aural

Chase and Status (DJ Set A-Z)

Bou & B-Live

Dimension

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex

Holy Goof

Koven

Luude

Mollie Collins

North Base

Sub Focus

Andy Max

Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly

Higher Ground

Diplo

Idris Elba

Eliza Rose

Paul Woolford

Cici

Sean Hughes

All Gone Pete Tong (hosted by Pete Tong)

Amelie Lens

Pete Tong

Hot Since 82

VTSS

Chloe Caillet

Kiimi

Monaco

Gareth Wyn

Phonix

Pepsi Max presents Rong

Bryan Kearney

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Billy Gillies

Factor B

Daxson

Symmetrik

Liam Wilson

Shugz

Casa Bacardi

Jodie Harsh

Tyson O’Brien

Rio Tashan

Katy Alex

Paul Nunn

James Glover

Tony Hughes

Hospitality (hosted by The Garden Party)

Molly Mouse

Mas Que Nada

Jesse James

Rob Crouch

The Page Twins

Pete James

Jimmy London

Murfi

JWalks on percussion

Sunday August 27 2023

(L-R) of Swedish House Mafia entertain guests at the after party for the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The after party followed a headline performance by Beyonce and culminated in a spectacular firework display. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Arc

Swedish House Mafia

Example

Joel Corry

Sam Divine

Arielle Free

Zok

Kaci Lea

Horizon

Tiesto

DJ Snake

Solardo

Lost Frequencies

Carta

Lucia Cors

Andy Joyce

Steel Yard

Camelphat

Arbat

Kolsch

Massaon

Layla Benitez

James Organ

Lopez

Fatboy Slim Loves

Fatboy Slim

Vintage Culture

LP Giobbi

Sally C

Emerald

Rob Harnetty

Lee Bullock

Toriah

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

Four Tet

East End Dubs

Chris Stussy

ALISHA

GW Harrison

Scaramouche

SHINE

I Hate Models

Samba Boys

blk.

Frazi.er

Mark Blair

Sara Landry

Fionn Curran

Thelma

Reboot DJ’s

MK presents

MK

LF System

Cloonee

Mau P

HoneyLuv

George Last

Unique New York

Pepsi Max

Paul Oakenfold

Aly & Fila

Will Atkinson

Mauro Picotto

Ben Gold

Christina Novelli

Ciaran Mcauley

Maria Healy

Danny Eaton

Goodgreef Xtra Hard (hosted by MC Shocker)

Angerfist

TNT

DJ Isaac

Mish

Alex Kidd

Klubfiller (featuring MC Storm)

Paul Clark

Phil Mackintosh

Healy

Casa Bacardi

Girls Don’t Sync

Loeca

Driia

Biianco

Toriah

Beccs Bernon

Lucia Cors

Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)

Molly Mouse

Mas Que Nada

Jesse James

Rob Crouch

The Page Twins

Pete James

Jimmy London

Murfi

JWalks on percussion

What time will gates open at Creamfields North 2023?

Gate times across the event are as follows

Day ticket entry

Friday, August 25: 3:00pm

Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm

Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Arena Opening

Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm

Friday, August 25: 3:00pm

Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm

Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Curfews

Thursday, August 24 11:30pm

Friday, August 25: 11:30pm

Saturday, August 26: 4:30am

Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm

Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.

Are there any tickets left for Creamfields North 2023?

David Guetta performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, there are some standard day tickets available as of writing through Ticketmaster, however for those wishing for camping tickets or picking up a resale ticket for those who can no longer attend or did not complete purchasing their tickets through a deposit scheme, Creamfields North 2023’s advice is to sign up to their newsletter for updates on the resale process.

What is the weather forecast going to be for Creamfields North 2023?

The Met Office’s summary of the weather over Bank Holiday weekend states that the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers through the period. Showers could turn heavy at times, carrying the risk of thunder with some strong winds at times. Turning a little cooler.”

Thursday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening (19c/11c)

Friday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning (18c/13c)

Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)

Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)