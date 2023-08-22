Creamfields North 2023: stage lineups, resale ticketing information and the weather during the festival
Creamfields North 2023 is only a mere few days away, so who is playing on what day so you can mark your iCalendar nice and early?
While many guitar-based music fans may be making the sojourn to Leeds and Reading this bank holiday weekend, many others who recall a halcyon time of the “clubland” and the rise of the superclubs such as Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound will be venturing up to the North West instead.
Creamfields North 2023 is set to take place this weekend, once again setting up shop at Daresbury Estate, for four days of solid dance anthems and responsible hedonism. Key word - responsible.
With the headliners already announced months earlier in the form of Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta, a look over the official line up while typing out who is playing on what day (sorry, stage times aren’t available as of yet), saw a number of names catch our attention here at PeopleWorld.
For example, hot off the success of his television series “Hijack,” Idris Elba will be performing over the weekend, while one of dance music’s biggest deities, Carl Cox, will be once again demonstrating why he is an icon in the UK clubland scene.
A number of stages over the weekend are also curated by some of dance music’s most recognisable names; Nina Kraviz, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong and even Diplo headlining the Higher Ground stages have acted as a form of signal-boosting some of the genre’s best up-and-coming artists. We’re pretty keen to see how Schak handles his appearance, going from playing on ferries and buses in Newcastle to now one of the largest platforms for dance music.
So who is playing on what day, when can you enter both the camp grounds or the arena itself on each day, and more importantly - have you missed out on last chance tickets? PeopleWorld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about Creamfields North 2023.
Who is playing what stage on what day at Creamfields North 2023?
Though Creamfields are being coy about the times the artists are set to play over the weekend, their official app has at this time of writing announced what days artists will be performing and on what stage.
Thursday August 24 2023
Cream Terrace
- Sick Individuals
- Bing Players
- Cuebrick
- Magnificence
- Next Generation Noise
- Jay Hayton
Rong
- Richard Durand
- M.I.K.E Push
- Renegade System
- Will ReesTyler Jack
- Anselli
Nation
- DJ Q
- Jamie Duggan
- Danny T
- Charlotte Devaney
- Ryan Spicer
- Matt Thiss
Cream
- Cedric Gervais
- Kryder
- B-Jones
- Kimmic
- Woody Cook
- Leena Punks
Friday August 25 2023
Arc
- Martin Garrix
- Don Diablo
- Belters Only
- Amelia Preston
Steel Yard
- Carl Cox (Hybrid Set)
- Peggy Gou
- Black Coffee
- Franky Wah
- Ida Engberg
- Mike Davies
Mega Arena
- Ben Nicky
- W&W
- Da Tweekaz
- Darren Styles
- Multunes
- Juicy M
- Ian Redman & MC Cover
Runway (presented by SHEIN)
- Jamie Jones
- Loco Dice
- Mochakk
- Archie Hamilton
- Manda Moor
Andy C Presents
- Andy C (featuring MC Tonn Piper)
- Hybrid Minds
- Friction
- K Motionz
- Serum B2B Mozey
- A Little Sound
- Gray
- James Hiraeth
Nina Kraviz & Friends
- Nina Kraviz
- Deborah de Luca
- Paula Temple
- Adiel
- Aadja
Pepsi Max
- Ferry Corsten
- John O’Callaghan
- Trance Wax
- Craig Connelly
- Nifra
- Gentech
- Amy Wiles
- Stephen Kirkwood
Full On
- Brennan Heart
- Warface
- David Rust
- Andy Whitby (featuring MC Finchy)
- Anime
- Keltek
- Reklus
- Hannah Taylor
Casa Bacardi
- Melvo Maptiste
- Mix-Stress
- Hyslop
- Joe Fearon
- Si Cousens
- Terry Samuels
Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)
- Molly Mouse
- Mas Que Nada
- Jesse James
- Rob Crouch
- The Page Twins
- Pete James
- Jimmy London
- Murfi
- JWalks on percussion
Saturday August 26 2023
Arc
- Calvin Harris
- Sonny Fodera
- Ben Hemsley
- Tyson O’Brien
- Millie Cotton
- Rico
Horizon
- David Guetta
- Becky Hill
- Oliver Heldens
- Jonas Blue
- Jodie Harsh
- Counterpart
Steel Yard
- Eric Prydz
- Adam Beyer
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Ewan McVicar
- Cristoph
- Eli Brown
- SOSA
- Yousef
- Beccs Vernon
Mega Arena
- Armin van Buuren
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Scooter
- Vini Vici
- Third Party
- Teddy Cream
- Anton Powers
- Tom Williams
- Leon Donnelly
- Laalsa
- Jake Smith
Runway (presented by SHEIN)
- Patrick Topping
- John Summit
- Eats Everything
- Hannah Laing
- Schak
- Sarah Story
Sub_Aural
- Chase and Status (DJ Set A-Z)
- Bou & B-Live
- Dimension
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Hedex
- Holy Goof
- Koven
- Luude
- Mollie Collins
- North Base
- Sub Focus
- Andy Max
- Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly
Higher Ground
- Diplo
- Idris Elba
- Eliza Rose
- Paul Woolford
- Cici
- Sean Hughes
All Gone Pete Tong (hosted by Pete Tong)
- Amelie Lens
- Pete Tong
- Hot Since 82
- VTSS
- Chloe Caillet
- Kiimi
- Monaco
- Gareth Wyn
- Phonix
Pepsi Max presents Rong
- Bryan Kearney
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Billy Gillies
- Factor B
- Daxson
- Symmetrik
- Liam Wilson
- Shugz
Casa Bacardi
- Jodie Harsh
- Tyson O’Brien
- Rio Tashan
- Katy Alex
- Paul Nunn
- James Glover
- Tony Hughes
Hospitality (hosted by The Garden Party)
- Molly Mouse
- Mas Que Nada
- Jesse James
- Rob Crouch
- The Page Twins
- Pete James
- Jimmy London
- Murfi
- JWalks on percussion
Sunday August 27 2023
Arc
- Swedish House Mafia
- Example
- Joel Corry
- Sam Divine
- Arielle Free
- Zok
- Kaci Lea
Horizon
- Tiesto
- DJ Snake
- Solardo
- Lost Frequencies
- Carta
- Lucia Cors
- Andy Joyce
Steel Yard
- Camelphat
- Arbat
- Kolsch
- Massaon
- Layla Benitez
- James Organ
- Lopez
Fatboy Slim Loves
- Fatboy Slim
- Vintage Culture
- LP Giobbi
- Sally C
- Emerald
- Rob Harnetty
- Lee Bullock
- Toriah
Runway (presented by SHEIN)
- Four Tet
- East End Dubs
- Chris Stussy
- ALISHA
- GW Harrison
- Scaramouche
SHINE
- I Hate Models
- Samba Boys
- blk.
- Frazi.er
- Mark Blair
- Sara Landry
- Fionn Curran
- Thelma
- Reboot DJ’s
MK presents
- MK
- LF System
- Cloonee
- Mau P
- HoneyLuv
- George Last
- Unique New York
Pepsi Max
- Paul Oakenfold
- Aly & Fila
- Will Atkinson
- Mauro Picotto
- Ben Gold
- Christina Novelli
- Ciaran Mcauley
- Maria Healy
- Danny Eaton
Goodgreef Xtra Hard (hosted by MC Shocker)
- Angerfist
- TNT
- DJ Isaac
- Mish
- Alex Kidd
- Klubfiller (featuring MC Storm)
- Paul Clark
- Phil Mackintosh
- Healy
Casa Bacardi
- Girls Don’t Sync
- Loeca
- Driia
- Biianco
- Toriah
- Beccs Bernon
- Lucia Cors
Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)
- Molly Mouse
- Mas Que Nada
- Jesse James
- Rob Crouch
- The Page Twins
- Pete James
- Jimmy London
- Murfi
- JWalks on percussion
What time will gates open at Creamfields North 2023?
Gate times across the event are as follows
Day ticket entry
- Friday, August 25: 3:00pm
- Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm
- Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm
Arena Opening
- Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm
- Friday, August 25: 3:00pm
- Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm
- Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm
Curfews
- Thursday, August 24 11:30pm
- Friday, August 25: 11:30pm
- Saturday, August 26: 4:30am
- Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm
Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.
Are there any tickets left for Creamfields North 2023?
Believe it or not, there are some standard day tickets available as of writing through Ticketmaster, however for those wishing for camping tickets or picking up a resale ticket for those who can no longer attend or did not complete purchasing their tickets through a deposit scheme, Creamfields North 2023’s advice is to sign up to their newsletter for updates on the resale process.
What is the weather forecast going to be for Creamfields North 2023?
The Met Office’s summary of the weather over Bank Holiday weekend states that the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers through the period. Showers could turn heavy at times, carrying the risk of thunder with some strong winds at times. Turning a little cooler.”
- Thursday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening (19c/11c)
- Friday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning (18c/13c)
- Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)
- Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)
The pollen count for those ravers with allergies will be low across the weekend, so save your hands for throwing shapes rather than wiping your nose and your eyes.