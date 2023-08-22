Creamfields North 2023: set times announced, resale ticketing information and the weather during the festival
Creamfields North 2023 is only a mere few days away, so who is playing on what day so you can mark your iCalendar nice and early?
While many guitar-based music fans may be making the sojourn to Leeds and Reading this bank holiday weekend, many others who recall a halcyon time of the “clubland” and the rise of the superclubs such as Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound will be venturing up to the North West instead.
Creamfields North 2023 is set to take place this weekend, once again setting up shop at Daresbury Estate, for four days of solid dance anthems and responsible hedonism. Key word - responsible.
With the headliners already announced months earlier in the form of Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta, a look over the official line up while typing out who is playing on what day (sorry, stage times aren’t available as of yet), saw a number of names catch our attention here at PeopleWorld.
For example, hot off the success of his television series “Hijack,” Idris Elba will be performing over the weekend, while one of dance music’s biggest deities, Carl Cox, will be once again demonstrating why he is an icon in the UK clubland scene.
A number of stages over the weekend are also curated by some of dance music’s most recognisable names; Nina Kraviz, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong and even Diplo headlining the Higher Ground stages have acted as a form of signal-boosting some of the genre’s best up-and-coming artists. We’re pretty keen to see how Schak handles his appearance, going from playing on ferries and buses in Newcastle to now one of the largest platforms for dance music.
So who is playing on what day, when can you enter both the camp grounds or the arena itself on each day, and more importantly - have you missed out on last chance tickets? PeopleWorld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about Creamfields North 2023.
What are the set times at Creamfields North 2023?
Creamfields North 2023 have released the following stage times earlier this evening. Any last minute changes can be found on the official Creamfields app for Android and iPhone.
Thursday August 24 2023
Cream Terrace
- Sick Individuals - 10pm - 11pm
- Bing Players - 9pm - 10pm
- Cuebrick - 8pm - 9pm
- Magnificence - 7pm - 8pm
- Next Generation Noise - 6pm - 7pm
- Jay Hayton - 5pm - 6pm
Rong
- Renegade System - 10pm - 11pm
- Tyler Jack - 9pm - 10pm
- Richard Durand - 8pm - 9pm
- M.I.K.E Push - 7pm - 8pm
- Will Rees - 6pm - 7pm
- Anselli - 5pm - 6pm
Nation
- Danny T - 10pm - 11pm
- DJ Q - 9pm - 10pm
- Jamie Duggan - 8pm - 9pm
- Charlotte Devaney - 7pm - 8pm
- Ryan Spicer - 6pm - 7pm
- Matt Thiss - 5pm - 7pm
Cream
- Kimmic - 10pm - 11pm
- Cedric Gervais - 9pm - 10pm
- Kryder - 8pm - 9pm
- B-Jones - 7pm - 8pm
- Woody Cook - 6pm - 7pm
- Leena Punks - 5pm - 6pm
Friday August 25 2023
Arc
- Martin Garrix - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Don Diablo - 8pm - 9pm
- Belters Only - 7pm - 8pm
- Amelia Preston - 6pm -= 7pm
Steel Yard
- Carl Cox (Hybrid Set) - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Peggy Gou - 8pm - 9:30pm
- Black Coffee - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Franky Wah - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Ida Engberg - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Mike Davies - 3pm - 3:30pm
Mega Arena
- Multunes - 9:45pm - 11pm
- Da Tweekaz - 8:30pm - 9:45pm
- Ben Nicky - 7pm - 8:30pm
- W&W - 6pm - 7pm
- Darren Styles - 4:45pm - 6pm
- Juicy M - 3:45pm - 4:45pm
- Ian Redman & MC Cover - 3pm - 3:45pm
Runway (presented by SHEIN)
- Jamie Jones - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Loco Dice - 8pm - 9:30pm
- Mochakk - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Archie Hamilton - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Manda Moor - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Aaron Amihere - 3pm - 3:30pm
Andy C Presents
- Friction - 10pm - 11pm
- Hybrid Minds - 9pm - 10pm
- K Motionz - 8pm - 9pm
- Serum B2B Mozey - 7pm - 8pm
- Andy C (featuring MC Tonn Piper) - 6pm - 7pm
- A Little Sound - 5pm - 6pm
- Gray - 4pm - 5pm
- James Hiraeth - 3pm - 4pm
Nina Kraviz & Friends
- Nina Kraviz - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Paula Temple - 8pm - 9:30pm
- Deborah de Luca - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Adiel - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Aadja - 3pm - 5pm
Pepsi Max
- Gentech - 10pm - 11pm
- Craig Connelly - 9pm - 10pm
- John O’Callaghan - 8pm - 9pm
- Ferry Corsten - 7pm - 8pm
- Trance Wax - 6pm - 7pm
- Nifra - 5pm - 6pm
- Amy Wiles - 4pm - 5pm
- Stephen Kirkwood - 3pm - 4pm
Full On
- Anime - 10pm - 11pm
- Warface - 9pm - 10pm
- Brennan Heart - 8pm - 9pm
- Keltek - 7pm - 8pm
- David Rust - 6pm - 7pm
- Andy Whitby (featuring MC Finchy) - 5pm - 6pm
- Reklus - 4pm - 5pm
- Hannah Taylor 3pm - 4pm
Casa Bacardi
- Melvo Maptiste - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Mix-Stress - 8pm - 9:30pm
- Hyslop - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Si Cousens - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Joe Fearon - 4pm - 5pm
- Terry Samuels - 3pm - 4pm
Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)
- Rob Crouch - 10pm - 11pm
- Murfi - 9pm - 10pm
- Mas Que Nada - 7:30pm - 9pm
- The Page Twins - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Jimmy London - 4:30pm - 6pm
- Pete James - 3pm - 4:30pm
Saturday August 26 2023
Arc
- Calvin Harris - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Sonny Fodera - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Ben Hemsley - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Tyson O’Brien - 4:20pm - 6pm
- Millie Cotton - 3pm - 4:30pm
- Rico - 2pm - 3pm
Horizon
- David Guetta - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Becky Hill - 7:50pm - 8:50pm
- Oliver Heldens - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Jonas Blue - 4:30pm - 6pm
- Jodie Harsh - 3pm - 4:30pm
- Counterpart - 2pm - 3pm
Steel Yard
- Adam Beyer - 2am - 4am
- Eric Prydz - 12am - 2am
- Enrico Sangiuliano - 10:30pm - 12am
- Ewan McVicar - 9pm - 10:30pm
- Eli Brown - 8pm - 9pm
- Cristoph - 6:30pm - 8pm
- SOSA - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Yousef - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Beccs Vernon - 2pm - 3pm
Mega Arena
- Teddy Cream - 2:45am - 4am
- Vini Vici - 1:30am - 2:45am
- Armin van Buuren- 11:30pm - 1:30am
- Scooter - 10:15pm - 11:15pm
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - 8:15pm - 9:45pm
- Third Party - 6:45pm - 8:15pm
- Anton Powers - 5:45pm - 6:45pm
- Tom Williams - 4:45pm - 5:45pm
- Leon Donnelly - 3:45pm - 4:45pm
- Laalsa - 2:45pm - 3:45pm
- Jake Smith - 2pm - 2:45pm
Runway (presented by SHEIN)
- Patrick Topping - 9:30pm - 11pm
- John Summit - 8pm - 9:30pm
- Eats Everything - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Hannah Laing - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Schak - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Sarah Story - 2pm - 3:30pm
Sub_Aural
- Dimension - 3am - 4am
- Sub Focus - 2am - 3am
- Chase and Status (DJ Set A-Z) - 12:45am - 2am
- Hedex and Eskman - 11:45pm - 12:45am
- Bou & B-Live 247 - 10:30pm - 11:45pm
- Koven - 9:30pm - 10:30pm
- Luude - 8:30pm - 9:30pm
- Holy Goof - 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Harriet Jaxxon - 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- North Base - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Mollie Collins - 4pm - 5pm
- Andy Mac - 3pm - 5pm
- Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly - 2pm -3pm
Higher Ground
- Diplo - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Diplo B2B Idris Elba - 9pm - 9:30pm
- Idris Elba - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Eliza Rose - 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- Paul Woolford - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Cici - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Sean Hughes - 2pm - 3pm
All Gone Pete Tong (hosted by Pete Tong)
- VTSS - 2am - 4am
- Amelie Lens - 12am - 2am
- Hot Since 82 - 10:30pm - 12am
- Pete Tong - 9pm - 10:30pm
- Chloe Caillet - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Kiimi - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Monaco - 4:30pm - 6pm
- Gareth Wyn - 3pm - 4:30pm
- Phonix - 1pm - 3pm
Pepsi Max presents Rong
- Billy Gillies - 9:45pm - 11pm
- Shugz - 8:30pm - 9:45pm
- Bryan Kearney - 7:15pm - 8:30pm
- Giuseppe Ottaviani - 6pm - 7:15pm
- Daxson - 5pm - 6pm
- Factor B - 4pm. -5pm
- Symmetrik - 3pm - 4pm
- Liam Wilson - 2pm - 3pm
Casa Bacardi
- Tony Hughes - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Paul Nunn - 8:30pm - 9:30pm
- Tyson O’Brien - 7:30pm - 8:30pm
- Katy Alex - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Jodie Harsh - 5pm - 6pm
- Rio Tashan - 3:30pm - 5pm
- James Glover - 2pm - 3:30pm
Hospitality (hosted by The Garden Party)
- Pre Mix - 2am - 4am
- Garden Party Soundsystem - 1am - 2am
- Pete James - 11pm - 1am
- Rob Crouch - 9pm - 11pm
- Jesse James - 7pm - 9pm
- Molly Mouse - 5pm - 7pm
- Mas Que Nada - 3:30pm - 5pm
- The Page Twins - 2pm - 3:30pm
Sunday August 27 2023
Arc
- Swedish House Mafia - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Example - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Joel Corry - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Sam Divine - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Arielle Free - 2pm - 3:30pm
- Zok - 1pm - 2pm
- Kaci Lea - 12pm - 1pm
Horizon
- Tiesto - 9:30pm - 11pm
- DJ Snake - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Solardo - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Lost Frequencies - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Carta - 2:15pm - 3:30pm
- Lucia Cors - 1pm - 2:15pm
- Counterpart - 12pm - 1pm
Steel Yard
- Camelphat - 9pm - 11pm
- Arbat - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Kolsch - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Massaon - 4:30pm - 6pm
- Layla Benitez - 3pm - 4:30pm
- James Organ - 1:30pm - 3pm
- Lopez - 12pm - 1:30pm
Fatboy Slim Loves
- Fatboy Slim - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Vintage Culture - 8pm - 9:30pm
- LP Giobbi - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Sally C - 5pm - 6:30pm
- Emerald - 3:30pm - 5pm
- Rob Harnetty - 2pm - 3:30pm
- Lee Bullock - 1pm - 2pm
- Toriah - 12pm - 1pm
Runway (presented by SHEIN)
- Solardo B2B Vintage Culture - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Four Tet - 8pm - 9:30pm
- East End Dubs - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Chris Stussy - 5pm - 6:30pm
- ALISHA - 3:30pm - 5pm
- GW Harrison - 2pm - 3:30pm
- Paul Nunn and James Glover - 1pm - 2pm
- Scaramouche - 12pm - 1pm
SHINE
- I Hate Models - 9:30pm - 11pm
- Samba Boys - 8pm - 9:30pm
- blk. - 6:45pm - 8pm
- Frazi.er - 5:30pm - 6:45pm
- Sara Landry 4:30pm - 5:30pm
- Mark Blair - 3:30pm - 4:30pm
- Thelma - 2:30pm - 3:30pm
- Fionn Curran - 1:30pm - 2:30pm
- Reboot DJ’s - 12pm - 1:30pm
MK presents
- Blackhawks of Panama - 10pm - 11pm
- Mau P - 8pm - 10pm
- MK - 6:30pm - 8pm
- Cloonee - 5pm - 6:30pm
- LF System - 3:30pm - 5pm
- HoneyLuv - 2pm - 3:30pm
- George Last - 1pm - 2pm
- Unique New York - 12pm - 1pm
Pepsi Max
- Ciaran Mcauley - 10pm - 11pm
- Ben Gold - 8:45pm - 10pm
- Will Atkinson - 7:15pm - 8:45pm
- Aly & Fila - 5:45pm - 7:15pm
- Paul Oakenfold - 4:15pm - 5:45pm
- Mauro Picotto - 3pm - 4:15pm
- Christina Novelli - 2pm - 3pm
- Maria Healy - 1pm - 2pm
- Danny Eaton - 12pm - 1pm
Goodgreef Xtra Hard (hosted by MC Shocker)
- Angerfist - 9:45pm - 11pm
- Mish - 8:45pm - 9:45pm
- TNT - 7:45pm - 8:45pm
- DJ Isaac - 6:30pm - 7:45pm
- Alex Kidd - 5:15pm - 6:30pm
- Klubfiller (featuring MC Storm) - 4pm -5:15pm
- Phil Mackintosh - 2:45pm - 4pm
- Paul Clark - 1:30pm - 2:45pm
- Healy - 12pm -1:30pm
Casa Bacardi
- Toriah - 9pm - 11pm
- Biianco - 7:30pm - 9pm
- Lucia Cors - 6pm - 7:30pm
- Driia - 4:15pm - 6pm
- Loeca - 2:45pm - 4:15pm
- Girls Don’t Sync - 1:45pm - 2:45pm
- Beccs Vernon - 12pm - 1:45pm
Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)
- Molly Mouse - 9pm - 11pm
- Tristan Ingram - 7pm - 9pm
- The Page Twins - 5pm - 7pm
- Mas Que Nada - 3pm - 5pm
- Pete James and Rob Crouch - 12pm - 3pm
What time will gates open at Creamfields North 2023?
Gate times across the event are as follows
Day ticket entry
- Friday, August 25: 3:00pm
- Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm
- Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm
Arena Opening
- Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm
- Friday, August 25: 3:00pm
- Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm
- Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm
Curfews
- Thursday, August 24 11:30pm
- Friday, August 25: 11:30pm
- Saturday, August 26: 4:30am
- Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm
Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.
Are there any tickets left for Creamfields North 2023?
Believe it or not, there are some standard day tickets available as of writing through Ticketmaster, however for those wishing for camping tickets or picking up a resale ticket for those who can no longer attend or did not complete purchasing their tickets through a deposit scheme, Creamfields North 2023’s advice is to sign up to their newsletter for updates on the resale process.
What is the weather forecast going to be for Creamfields North 2023?
The Met Office’s summary of the weather over Bank Holiday weekend states that the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers through the period. Showers could turn heavy at times, carrying the risk of thunder with some strong winds at times. Turning a little cooler.”
- Thursday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening (19c/11c)
- Friday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning (18c/13c)
- Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)
- Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)
The pollen count for those ravers with allergies will be low across the weekend, so save your hands for throwing shapes rather than wiping your nose and your eyes.