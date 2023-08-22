Creamfields North 2023 is only a mere few days away, so who is playing on what day so you can mark your iCalendar nice and early?

While many guitar-based music fans may be making the sojourn to Leeds and Reading this bank holiday weekend, many others who recall a halcyon time of the “clubland” and the rise of the superclubs such as Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound will be venturing up to the North West instead.

Creamfields North 2023 is set to take place this weekend, once again setting up shop at Daresbury Estate, for four days of solid dance anthems and responsible hedonism. Key word - responsible.

With the headliners already announced months earlier in the form of Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta, a look over the official line up while typing out who is playing on what day (sorry, stage times aren’t available as of yet), saw a number of names catch our attention here at PeopleWorld.

For example, hot off the success of his television series “Hijack,” Idris Elba will be performing over the weekend, while one of dance music’s biggest deities, Carl Cox, will be once again demonstrating why he is an icon in the UK clubland scene.

A number of stages over the weekend are also curated by some of dance music’s most recognisable names; Nina Kraviz, Fatboy Slim, Pete Tong and even Diplo headlining the Higher Ground stages have acted as a form of signal-boosting some of the genre’s best up-and-coming artists. We’re pretty keen to see how Schak handles his appearance, going from playing on ferries and buses in Newcastle to now one of the largest platforms for dance music.

So who is playing on what day, when can you enter both the camp grounds or the arena itself on each day, and more importantly - have you missed out on last chance tickets? PeopleWorld takes a look at almost everything you need to know about Creamfields North 2023.

What are the set times at Creamfields North 2023?

Creamfields North 2023 have released the following stage times earlier this evening. Any last minute changes can be found on the official Creamfields app for Android and iPhone.

Thursday August 24 2023

Cream Terrace

Sick Individuals - 10pm - 11pm

Bing Players - 9pm - 10pm

Cuebrick - 8pm - 9pm

Magnificence - 7pm - 8pm

Next Generation Noise - 6pm - 7pm

Jay Hayton - 5pm - 6pm

Rong

Renegade System - 10pm - 11pm

Tyler Jack - 9pm - 10pm

Richard Durand - 8pm - 9pm

M.I.K.E Push - 7pm - 8pm

Will Rees - 6pm - 7pm

Anselli - 5pm - 6pm

Nation

Danny T - 10pm - 11pm

DJ Q - 9pm - 10pm

Jamie Duggan - 8pm - 9pm

Charlotte Devaney - 7pm - 8pm

Ryan Spicer - 6pm - 7pm

Matt Thiss - 5pm - 7pm

Cream

Kimmic - 10pm - 11pm

Cedric Gervais - 9pm - 10pm

Kryder - 8pm - 9pm

B-Jones - 7pm - 8pm

Woody Cook - 6pm - 7pm

Leena Punks - 5pm - 6pm

Friday August 25 2023

Carl Cox performs onstage during M2 Miami Grand Opening Week With Carl Cox at M2 MIAMI on March 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami )

Arc

Martin Garrix - 9:30pm - 11pm

Don Diablo - 8pm - 9pm

Belters Only - 7pm - 8pm

Amelia Preston - 6pm -= 7pm

Steel Yard

Carl Cox (Hybrid Set) - 9:30pm - 11pm

Peggy Gou - 8pm - 9:30pm

Black Coffee - 6:30pm - 8pm

Franky Wah - 5pm - 6:30pm

Ida Engberg - 3:30pm - 5pm

Mike Davies - 3pm - 3:30pm

Mega Arena

Multunes - 9:45pm - 11pm

Da Tweekaz - 8:30pm - 9:45pm

Ben Nicky - 7pm - 8:30pm

W&W - 6pm - 7pm

Darren Styles - 4:45pm - 6pm

Juicy M - 3:45pm - 4:45pm

Ian Redman & MC Cover - 3pm - 3:45pm

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

Jamie Jones - 9:30pm - 11pm

Loco Dice - 8pm - 9:30pm

Mochakk - 6:30pm - 8pm

Archie Hamilton - 5pm - 6:30pm

Manda Moor - 3:30pm - 5pm

Aaron Amihere - 3pm - 3:30pm

Andy C Presents

Friction - 10pm - 11pm

Hybrid Minds - 9pm - 10pm

K Motionz - 8pm - 9pm

Serum B2B Mozey - 7pm - 8pm

Andy C (featuring MC Tonn Piper) - 6pm - 7pm

A Little Sound - 5pm - 6pm

Gray - 4pm - 5pm

James Hiraeth - 3pm - 4pm

Nina Kraviz & Friends

Nina Kraviz - 9:30pm - 11pm

Paula Temple - 8pm - 9:30pm

Deborah de Luca - 6:30pm - 8pm

Adiel - 5pm - 6:30pm

Aadja - 3pm - 5pm

Pepsi Max

Gentech - 10pm - 11pm

Craig Connelly - 9pm - 10pm

John O’Callaghan - 8pm - 9pm

Ferry Corsten - 7pm - 8pm

Trance Wax - 6pm - 7pm

Nifra - 5pm - 6pm

Amy Wiles - 4pm - 5pm

Stephen Kirkwood - 3pm - 4pm

Full On

Anime - 10pm - 11pm

Warface - 9pm - 10pm

Brennan Heart - 8pm - 9pm

Keltek - 7pm - 8pm

David Rust - 6pm - 7pm

Andy Whitby (featuring MC Finchy) - 5pm - 6pm

Reklus - 4pm - 5pm

Hannah Taylor 3pm - 4pm

Casa Bacardi

Melvo Maptiste - 9:30pm - 11pm

Mix-Stress - 8pm - 9:30pm

Hyslop - 6:30pm - 8pm

Si Cousens - 5pm - 6:30pm

Joe Fearon - 4pm - 5pm

Terry Samuels - 3pm - 4pm

Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)

Rob Crouch - 10pm - 11pm

Murfi - 9pm - 10pm

Mas Que Nada - 7:30pm - 9pm

The Page Twins - 6pm - 7:30pm

Jimmy London - 4:30pm - 6pm

Pete James - 3pm - 4:30pm

Saturday August 26 2023

British DJ Calvin Harris performs on stage during the "Sunny Hill Festival" in Pristina late on August 5, 2019. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

Arc

Calvin Harris - 9:30pm - 11pm

Sonny Fodera - 7:30pm - 9pm

Ben Hemsley - 6pm - 7:30pm

Tyson O’Brien - 4:20pm - 6pm

Millie Cotton - 3pm - 4:30pm

Rico - 2pm - 3pm

Horizon

David Guetta - 9:30pm - 11pm

Becky Hill - 7:50pm - 8:50pm

Oliver Heldens - 6pm - 7:30pm

Jonas Blue - 4:30pm - 6pm

Jodie Harsh - 3pm - 4:30pm

Counterpart - 2pm - 3pm

Steel Yard

Adam Beyer - 2am - 4am

Eric Prydz - 12am - 2am

Enrico Sangiuliano - 10:30pm - 12am

Ewan McVicar - 9pm - 10:30pm

Eli Brown - 8pm - 9pm

Cristoph - 6:30pm - 8pm

SOSA - 5pm - 6:30pm

Yousef - 3:30pm - 5pm

Beccs Vernon - 2pm - 3pm

Mega Arena

Teddy Cream - 2:45am - 4am

Vini Vici - 1:30am - 2:45am

Armin van Buuren- 11:30pm - 1:30am

Scooter - 10:15pm - 11:15pm

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - 8:15pm - 9:45pm

Third Party - 6:45pm - 8:15pm

Anton Powers - 5:45pm - 6:45pm

Tom Williams - 4:45pm - 5:45pm

Leon Donnelly - 3:45pm - 4:45pm

Laalsa - 2:45pm - 3:45pm

Jake Smith - 2pm - 2:45pm

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

Patrick Topping - 9:30pm - 11pm

John Summit - 8pm - 9:30pm

Eats Everything - 6:30pm - 8pm

Hannah Laing - 5pm - 6:30pm

Schak - 3:30pm - 5pm

Sarah Story - 2pm - 3:30pm

Sub_Aural

Dimension - 3am - 4am

Sub Focus - 2am - 3am

Chase and Status (DJ Set A-Z) - 12:45am - 2am

Hedex and Eskman - 11:45pm - 12:45am

Bou & B-Live 247 - 10:30pm - 11:45pm

Koven - 9:30pm - 10:30pm

Luude - 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Holy Goof - 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Harriet Jaxxon - 6:30pm - 7:30pm

North Base - 5pm - 6:30pm

Mollie Collins - 4pm - 5pm

Andy Mac - 3pm - 5pm

Jae Holmes & Darren Donnelly - 2pm -3pm

Higher Ground

Diplo - 9:30pm - 11pm

Diplo B2B Idris Elba - 9pm - 9:30pm

Idris Elba - 7:30pm - 9pm

Eliza Rose - 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Paul Woolford - 5pm - 6:30pm

Cici - 3:30pm - 5pm

Sean Hughes - 2pm - 3pm

All Gone Pete Tong (hosted by Pete Tong)

VTSS - 2am - 4am

Amelie Lens - 12am - 2am

Hot Since 82 - 10:30pm - 12am

Pete Tong - 9pm - 10:30pm

Chloe Caillet - 7:30pm - 9pm

Kiimi - 6pm - 7:30pm

Monaco - 4:30pm - 6pm

Gareth Wyn - 3pm - 4:30pm

Phonix - 1pm - 3pm

Pepsi Max presents Rong

Billy Gillies - 9:45pm - 11pm

Shugz - 8:30pm - 9:45pm

Bryan Kearney - 7:15pm - 8:30pm

Giuseppe Ottaviani - 6pm - 7:15pm

Daxson - 5pm - 6pm

Factor B - 4pm. -5pm

Symmetrik - 3pm - 4pm

Liam Wilson - 2pm - 3pm

Casa Bacardi

Tony Hughes - 9:30pm - 11pm

Paul Nunn - 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Tyson O’Brien - 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Katy Alex - 6pm - 7:30pm

Jodie Harsh - 5pm - 6pm

Rio Tashan - 3:30pm - 5pm

James Glover - 2pm - 3:30pm

Hospitality (hosted by The Garden Party)

Pre Mix - 2am - 4am

Garden Party Soundsystem - 1am - 2am

Pete James - 11pm - 1am

Rob Crouch - 9pm - 11pm

Jesse James - 7pm - 9pm

Molly Mouse - 5pm - 7pm

Mas Que Nada - 3:30pm - 5pm

The Page Twins - 2pm - 3:30pm

Sunday August 27 2023

(L-R) of Swedish House Mafia entertain guests at the after party for the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The after party followed a headline performance by Beyonce and culminated in a spectacular firework display. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Arc

Swedish House Mafia - 9:30pm - 11pm

Example - 7:30pm - 9pm

Joel Corry - 5pm - 6:30pm

Sam Divine - 3:30pm - 5pm

Arielle Free - 2pm - 3:30pm

Zok - 1pm - 2pm

Kaci Lea - 12pm - 1pm

Horizon

Tiesto - 9:30pm - 11pm

DJ Snake - 7:30pm - 9pm

Solardo - 5pm - 6:30pm

Lost Frequencies - 3:30pm - 5pm

Carta - 2:15pm - 3:30pm

Lucia Cors - 1pm - 2:15pm

Counterpart - 12pm - 1pm

Steel Yard

Camelphat - 9pm - 11pm

Arbat - 7:30pm - 9pm

Kolsch - 6pm - 7:30pm

Massaon - 4:30pm - 6pm

Layla Benitez - 3pm - 4:30pm

James Organ - 1:30pm - 3pm

Lopez - 12pm - 1:30pm

Fatboy Slim Loves

Fatboy Slim - 9:30pm - 11pm

Vintage Culture - 8pm - 9:30pm

LP Giobbi - 6:30pm - 8pm

Sally C - 5pm - 6:30pm

Emerald - 3:30pm - 5pm

Rob Harnetty - 2pm - 3:30pm

Lee Bullock - 1pm - 2pm

Toriah - 12pm - 1pm

Runway (presented by SHEIN)

Solardo B2B Vintage Culture - 9:30pm - 11pm

Four Tet - 8pm - 9:30pm

East End Dubs - 6:30pm - 8pm

Chris Stussy - 5pm - 6:30pm

ALISHA - 3:30pm - 5pm

GW Harrison - 2pm - 3:30pm

Paul Nunn and James Glover - 1pm - 2pm

Scaramouche - 12pm - 1pm

SHINE

I Hate Models - 9:30pm - 11pm

Samba Boys - 8pm - 9:30pm

blk. - 6:45pm - 8pm

Frazi.er - 5:30pm - 6:45pm

Sara Landry 4:30pm - 5:30pm

Mark Blair - 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Thelma - 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Fionn Curran - 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Reboot DJ’s - 12pm - 1:30pm

MK presents

Blackhawks of Panama - 10pm - 11pm

Mau P - 8pm - 10pm

MK - 6:30pm - 8pm

Cloonee - 5pm - 6:30pm

LF System - 3:30pm - 5pm

HoneyLuv - 2pm - 3:30pm

George Last - 1pm - 2pm

Unique New York - 12pm - 1pm

Pepsi Max

Ciaran Mcauley - 10pm - 11pm

Ben Gold - 8:45pm - 10pm

Will Atkinson - 7:15pm - 8:45pm

Aly & Fila - 5:45pm - 7:15pm

Paul Oakenfold - 4:15pm - 5:45pm

Mauro Picotto - 3pm - 4:15pm

Christina Novelli - 2pm - 3pm

Maria Healy - 1pm - 2pm

Danny Eaton - 12pm - 1pm

Goodgreef Xtra Hard (hosted by MC Shocker)

Angerfist - 9:45pm - 11pm

Mish - 8:45pm - 9:45pm

TNT - 7:45pm - 8:45pm

DJ Isaac - 6:30pm - 7:45pm

Alex Kidd - 5:15pm - 6:30pm

Klubfiller (featuring MC Storm) - 4pm -5:15pm

Phil Mackintosh - 2:45pm - 4pm

Paul Clark - 1:30pm - 2:45pm

Healy - 12pm -1:30pm

Casa Bacardi

Toriah - 9pm - 11pm

Biianco - 7:30pm - 9pm

Lucia Cors - 6pm - 7:30pm

Driia - 4:15pm - 6pm

Loeca - 2:45pm - 4:15pm

Girls Don’t Sync - 1:45pm - 2:45pm

Beccs Vernon - 12pm - 1:45pm

Hospitality (presented by The Garden Party)

Molly Mouse - 9pm - 11pm

Tristan Ingram - 7pm - 9pm

The Page Twins - 5pm - 7pm

Mas Que Nada - 3pm - 5pm

Pete James and Rob Crouch - 12pm - 3pm

What time will gates open at Creamfields North 2023?

Gate times across the event are as follows

Day ticket entry

Friday, August 25: 3:00pm

Saturday, August 26: 2:00pm

Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Arena Opening

Thursday, August 24: 5:00pm

Friday, August 25: 3:00pm

Saturday, August 26: 1:00pm

Sunday, August 27: 12:00pm

Curfews

Thursday, August 24 11:30pm

Friday, August 25: 11:30pm

Saturday, August 26: 4:30am

Sunday, August 27: 11:30pm

Last entry on site will be at 9:00pm every evening.

Are there any tickets left for Creamfields North 2023?

David Guetta performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, there are some standard day tickets available as of writing through Ticketmaster, however for those wishing for camping tickets or picking up a resale ticket for those who can no longer attend or did not complete purchasing their tickets through a deposit scheme, Creamfields North 2023’s advice is to sign up to their newsletter for updates on the resale process.

What is the weather forecast going to be for Creamfields North 2023?

The Met Office’s summary of the weather over Bank Holiday weekend states that the weather around Daresbury Estate will remain “changeable with sunshine and showers through the period. Showers could turn heavy at times, carrying the risk of thunder with some strong winds at times. Turning a little cooler.”

Thursday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening (19c/11c)

Friday: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning (18c/13c)

Saturday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)

Sunday: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning (18c/13c)